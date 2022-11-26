The only Black Friday sale that wine lovers need to know about

Few retailers go further than Laithwaites to find great wine, which is why it’s the destination every oenophile needs to know about.

Not only is it dedicated to sourcing wine from smaller, family-run wineries, but it also guarantees the authenticity of every single bottle it stocks.

As such, its selection of vino is exemplary. Whether you’re partial to an Italian primitivo, a German riesling, or indeed a French fizz, there really is something for everyone.

Head to Laithwaites.co.uk/blackfriday to save money on its impressive selection of wine

To make things even better, the Laithwaites Black Friday sale is back with a bang. With an impressive selection of offers, including three mega deals and 20 per cent off with the code “FRIDAY20”, it’s the perfect time to stock up your wine cabinet.

Owing to the fact that the retailer only hosts one sale a year, this is not to be missed, from a mystery mixed case to a super-mix mega deal, here you’ll find all of the best wines not to miss out on during the Black Friday sale.

Laithwaites super-mix bestsellers mega deal: Worth £145.88, now £95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

Worth £145.88, now £95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk (Laithwaites)

Want to stock up your wine cabinet? Look no further than Laithwaites’s Black Friday sale. The super-mix will see you save 30 per cent on 12 bottles of its bestsellers, including The Black Stump Durif shiraz, a Pillastro primitivo, and a Split Rock sauvignon blanc. But that’s not all, you’ll also receive a free bottle of its Italian black red pillastro (normally £10.99), two free Dartington Crystal wine tumblers (normally £18.99), and free delivery.

Instead of a mixed selection, you can also get a reds-only (£95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk) or a whites-only (£95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk) mega-deal, in which you’ll receive the same freebies and high-quality vino. This Black Friday exclusive is only available once a year, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Buy now

Alessandro Gallici prosecco NV, twelve bottles: Was £185.88, now £155.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

Was £185.88, now £155.88, Laithwaites.co.uk (Laithwaites)

For a sparkly festive season, the Laithwaites Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity to make sure you’re ready for any upcoming parties. The finest glera grapes from Italy have been used to make this elegant, creamy fizz. Undoubtedly, the perfect tipple to enjoy during any celebration. Use the code “FRIDAY20” to benefit from 20 per cent off six bottles (or more). Cheers to that!

Buy now

Laithwaites mystery mixed case: Was £123.88, now £95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

Was £123.88, now £95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk (Laithwaites)

Why not put the fate of your wine drinking into the hands of the Laithwaites experts? The mystery mixed case features 12 different discoveries, be that a great rioja, shiraz, or sauvignon blanc. If you’re solely a white (was £95.88, now £76.70, Laithwaites.co.uk), or red (was £95.88, now £76.70, Laithwaites.co.uk) drinker, you can enjoy a mystery mixed case of just those colours too. Don’t forget to use the code “FRIDAY20” at the checkout to benefit from 20 per cent off this Black Friday.

Buy now

Cuvée Vieilles vigne cabalié, 12 bottles: Now £107.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

Cabalié is one of the most-loved reds at Laithwaites, and this old-vine version packs a serious punch. This velvety, southern French red will go down nicely during the winter months by a roaring fire. Expect a dark fruit spicy finish on this delicacy. Add 12 bottles to your basket and enter the code “FRIDAY20” to get the dozen for just £124.

Buy now

Laithwaites New Zealand sauvignon mixed: Was £183.88, now £131.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

Was £183.88, now £131.88, Laithwaites.co.uk (Laithwaites)

Calling all lovers of a Kiwi sauvignon, you’re going to seriously enjoy this mixed dozen. With heady passion fruit and guava aromas, as well as layers of tropical fruit, you’re bound to want to savour every single bottle in this case. Unsure what to expect? Well, the box contains two gems from Marlborough, which are deliciously flavourful, and a bottle by The Hour Teller, a gooseberry-scented classic from an ocean-cooled vineyard.

Buy now

Head to Laithwaites.co.uk/blackfriday to save money on its impressive selection of wine