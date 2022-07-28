Lamar Odom jokes about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson surrogacy news

Lamar Odom has responded to the news that his ex-wife and media personality Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second baby with Tristan Thompson, this time via surrogate.

The former National Basketball Association (NBA) player was married to Kardashian from 2009 until 2016 when she filed for divorce from Odom following his prolonged struggles with substance abuse and infidelity.

In an exclusive video obtained by Page Six on Tuesday (26 July), Odom joked that Kardashian “could’ve hollered at me for that” when asked for comment about the Good American founder’s second baby with Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson parted ways this year after it was revealed that the NBA player had once again been unfaithful in the relationship.

In December 2021, it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

According to court documents filed at the time, Thompson slept with Nichols in Houston on 13 March 202, the night of his 30th birthday, and the day after Kardashian threw him an extravagant birthday party in California. Thompson and Kardashian were in a relationship at the time.

In the video published by Page Six, Odom first asked the reporter whether Kardashian and Thompson “are gonna be together”.

“I don’t think so, I think they planned it before the second or third cheating scandal,” the reporter replied, prompting Odom to ask: “Oh, he got cheating again?”

“And they’re gonna have another baby?” Odom confirmed, before joking that he would have helped Kardashian to expand her family.

Kardashian and Thompson are parents to four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

