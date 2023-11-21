Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lana Del Rey said that the reason she split with a recent boyfriend was because he didn’t like her house.

Del Rey, a highly successful multi-Grammy-award-winning musician, often raises eyebrows because she does not live in a lavish mansion like many of her A-list peers in the music industry.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Del Rey – real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant – explained that her house, a rustic Echo Park cabin-style home, has caused friction in several of her relationships.

“We had some fights over this house, a couple people,” Del Rey told the publication. “They didn’t get it.”

One person who “didn’t get it” was a recent boyfriend, she explained.

“I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here,” the “Summertime Sadness” singer said. “Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it. … That one shocked me.”

The musician, who debuted her first album, Sirens, in 2006, said that she wouldn’t name the person, but the disagreement over the style of her home marked the “end of a relationship”.

The musician’s home is described by Harper’s Bazaar as “little”, “charming”, “modest” and “unassuming”.

Lana Del Rey photographed in November 2022 (Getty Images)

Writer Chloé Cooper Jones said that there were “broken stairs” and “fading fabrics on chairs” in the house.

“I can only describe it as unassuming, with a small yard of yellowing grass. But it is also exceedingly modest for a woman of Del Rey’s fame and resources,” Cooper Jones wrote.

Del Rey said that the house had become an “accidental” litmus test for romantic partners.

Though Del Rey reportedly owns multiple properties, her cabin-style house in Los Angeles seems to be where the interview took place. In the cover art for her latest single “Suburban House”, there is a painting of a white house of an almost identical description.

“In that person’s case,” she said, referring to the unnamed ex-boyfriend, “there was something going on with them, like a little bubble ego. See, I don’t get to have one anymore. It’s been smashed to … what do you call it? Smithereens. I’m sure it’s somewhere in my toe. That’s it. I’d love to grow one. I’m learning how. I’m learning,” she said, adding: “I know what I want.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Del Rey said that she is not “in love” right now, but, she doesn’t think it will be long before she falls in love again.

“[Love] hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet,” she said. “But give it a week. My history, sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t. It would be interesting if it didn’t.”