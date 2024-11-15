Lana Del Rey responds to fake TikTok comments of her feuding with Lizzo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lana Del Rey has addressed rumors of an online feud with Lizzo.

On Thursday (November 14), the 39-year-old singer responded to edited screenshots of a conversation between herself and Lizzo on Instagram. Her response came after the parody account Drop Pop took to X/ Twitter to share an edited comment from Lizzo’s TikTok account about the “Summertime Sadness” singer being “back on the charts.”

A fake account for Del Rey responded to the dig by commenting about Lizzo’s appearance.

When a screenshot of the fake conversation was posted on Instagram, Del Rey didn’t hesitate to respond and clarified that she doesn’t use TikTok herself. “I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one sooooo,” she wrote.

She also noted that she doesn’t have an X/Twitter account, and added that she was “very confused” by the edited TikTok comments.

Many people came to Del Rey’s defense, expressing how strange it was to see the fake conversation between the celebrities.

“It’s bizarre how people can make up fake stories about things people said when it’s not true,” one fan wrote.

Lana Del Rey clarifies she doesn’t use TikTok after fake comments about Lizzo go viral ( Instagram )

“My love, real ones would never believe that and the others just aren’t important,” another fan added, while a third agreed: “People are just weird I knew you wouldn’t have said that girl.”

After Drop Pop’s post on X/Twitter went viral, the account added a note, which read: “This is a joke. Lana and Lizzo did not have this exchange. @DropPopNet previously described itself as a parody account in its bio.”

The fake comments also included a dig from Lizzo about an “alligator eating” Del Rey’s “a**,” which is a reference to the “Born to Die” singer’s recent wedding to alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September. The pair married in a rustic ceremony in Des Allemands, Louisiana, the same bayou where Del Rey and Dufrene met on one of his boat tours in 2019.

Only five days after tying the knot, she expressed concerns for herself and her partner’s safety due to the unexpected paparazzi at her wedding.

“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” Del Rey wrote in the comments of an Instagram post.

“Stop switching vehicles following the family – and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl – I know we would feel a lot safer,” she added. “All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.”