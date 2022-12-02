‘Emotionally traumatised’ Laura Anderson in tears discussing break up on ‘Celebs Go Dating’
“I thought he was ‘the one’. We were trying for a baby,” said reality TV star
Laura Anderson broke down in tears on Celebs Go Dating while discussing her break up with Dane Bowers.
The reality star, who competed on the 2018 series of Love Island, is currently appearing on Celebs Go Dating, where she spoke about the four-year on-off romance that ended earlier this year.
Anderson tearfully told the cameras: “I think my most recent break-up was the biggest in my life because it was so serious. I thought that he was ‘the one’. We were trying for a baby. It’s just like a massive thing.”
In an interview, the show’s dating agent, Anna Williamson, revealed that Anderson was “emotionally traumatised” by the breakup.
Williamson said that Anderson arrived at the beginning of Celebs Go Dating “all happy and sunny” but the show’s dating experts saw “through that straightaway”.
“She’s clearly come out of a very difficult breakup with Dane, and it’s all that classic ‘fake it till I make it’ type attitude,” the dating expert told TheSun.
Williamson explained that Anderson has been “building herself back up” after the split but “still has a lot to work through emotionally.”
“They were two people on different pages, and it was clearly a very painful situation to work out when was the time to exit,” Williamson said. “She’s had to find a lot of inner strength to fully walk away from what was a relationship I don’t think was serving her very well.”
Anderson first met Bowers when she was living in Dubai in 2017, before her stint on season four of Love Island, where she placed as runner-up with contestant Paul Knops. She was also coupled up with Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler during the series.
In a statement at the time of the breakup, Anderson said: “Just to let all my beautiful support on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.”
Thank you for all your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other, but I do wish him nothing but love. I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”
Celebs Go Dating returns on weeknights at 10pm on E4.
