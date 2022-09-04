Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Whitmore has revealed how becoming a mother gave her more confidence compared to the early parts of her career.

The 37-year-old presenter, who recently announced that she would no longer host ITV’s Love Island, also hit back at criticism she received for returning to work just two weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Stevie.

In her first interview since announcing her departure, Whitmore reflected on how having a child changed her perspective on her career.

She said: “At the start of your career, you want to get along with everyone and don‘t want to question things.

“Once you have a child, you are questioning things to make it better for the next generation. Once, I accepted people would take pictures up my skirt. Now I think, ‘Why the f*** didn’t I speak out?’

“I will not put up with bulls*** anymore,” the TV personality added.

Elsewhere in the interview with the Sunday Times, Whitmore said she was criticised for returning to work so soon after having a baby by both men and women.

“Misogyny has infiltrated society where women think like that too,” she said. “But I proved that you can have a big job when you have a child.

“I’m not saying you have to work, but I wanted to and I’m proud. You want to be a role model for your child.”

Whitmore also addressed Love Island viewers’ concerns that the show allows misogyny and bullying to take place, as well as for the mental wellbeing of the contestants and the lack of representation.

Laura Whitmore (ITV)

This year’s season of Love Island garnered more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints, including more than 3,000 complaints over alleged misogyny among the male contestants.

Whitmore said that despite fronting the show, she does not have a producing role and “couldn’t say so if I didn’t think something was OK”.

“I question things a lot, even if I don’t do it publicly – people would rather I didn’t… I can do better things from not being on it.”

Whitmore took over hosting Love Island from the late Caroline Flack, who presented the show from 2015 until 2019.

She said she was stepping down as the popular ITV dating reality show’s host on Tuesday (23 August) after three series due to “certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult… due to the format” and “new conflicting projects”.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline,” she continued in an Instagram post.