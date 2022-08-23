Laura Whitmore steps down as Love Island host

Laura Whitmore has announced that she is stepping down as the host of ITV’s Love Island.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the Irish presenter wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

The Irish presenter took over the role in 2020 after the death of the show’s former host, and Whitmore’s friend, Caroline Flack.

