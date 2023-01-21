Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Goodger has shared that she is “ready” to return to work and public engagements after a series of difficult events caused her to take a professional break.

The former The Only Way is Essex star revealed that her newborn daughter, Lorena, died two days after her birth in July.

In the months following, she and partner Charles Drury ended their relationship. They also share an 18-month-old daughter, Larose.

Following this, Goodger took time away from the spotlight and cleared her Instagram of all posts.

On Friday (20 January), she was a guest at the Inspiration Awards in London, where she spoke to journalists about her decision to attend the event.

“I feel like I've been through a hell of a lot and I feel like it was the right one for me to go to,” she told Mail Online. “I've been asked to do a lot of things, I'm coming back slowly.

“I took a break and now I am ready to come back to the industry in the right way.”

Continuing her response, Goodger explained that her difficult experiences have given her the desire to encourage others who’ve faced adversity.

She said: “I’m very new to this, like I say, I’ve been through massive trauma, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it but everyone knows and I feel like one day I want to inspire other women.”

Lauren Goodger (Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Goodger credited her daughter Larose as something that continues to give her strength.

“She's the best thing that's ever happened to me,” she told the publication. “And I am a very strong person. I've been through a lot. And I feel like I want to be there.

“I’m strong, independent and I want to inspire young girls and other mums that are going through similar things. Everything happens for a reason... life goes on.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.