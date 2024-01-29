Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Sanchez has revealed that fiancé Jeff Bezos still has the desk he used in the 90s, back when Amazon was still an up-and-coming company.

The former news anchor, 54, took to Instagram on 28 January to share a black-and-white snap of Bezos taken while he was working on the computer at his desk. In the post, she also included a throwback photo of him at work, revealing that his current desk is the same one he’s had for more than two decades. Bezos notably created the desk out of a door when he was first starting Amazon.

“After all these years… when I walked in on him working this morning, I took this picture,” she wrote in the caption. “I just love that he is still working from one of the first desks that have been around since the beginning.”

She concluded the caption by applauding the billionaire for all the work he’s done at his desk over the years. “This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of Day one,” she wrote. “Here’s to the endless pursuit of what’s possible.”

According to an article on Amazon’s official website, Bezos first came up with the idea of creating a desk out of a door in 1995, when only a few employees were working at Amazon. The idea came at a time when those employees needed desks in the office, and Bezsos was looking for a cost-efficient way to make that happen.

“We happened to be across the street from a Home Depot,” Nico Lovejoy, the fifth employee at Amazon, said. “He looked at desks for sale and looked at doors for sale, and the doors were a lot cheaper, so he decided to buy a door and put some legs on it.”

As the company continued to grow, it still decided to keep “using door desks as a symbol of one of the company’s core values, frugality”.

In addition to her recent Instagram post, Sanchez has continued to praise her partner’s hard work. During an interview with Vogue, published in November 2023, she opened up about her dynamic with the billionaire, who is one of the richest men in the world. According to Forbes, Bezos has a net worth of $183.4bn.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously,” she explained. “We always look at each other and go: ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”

She also revealed that, although she’d recently gotten engaged on Bezos’ yacht, Koru, no official plans wedding plans have been made yet. “We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet.”

However, she didn’t hesitate to confirm that, once she gets married, she’ll be taking her husband’s last name. “Uh, yes, one hundred per cent,” she said. “I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos.”

In 2023, it was first reported that Sanchez and Bezos had gotten engaged after five years of dating. The news came while they were on a vacation in Europe last summer aboard Bezos’ yacht, which is reportedly worth more than $75m.

In August, they hosted an engagement party on Koru with some famous guests, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. At the time, People also reported that the boat party was taking place along the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Weeks after the reported engagement party, Sanchez expressed how grateful she was for quality time with her fiancé amid his busy work schedule. As she shared a sweet snap of herself and Bezos on a walk, she captioned the Instagram post:“Nothing better than when I get to see him for lunch between his meetings.”