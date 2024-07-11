Learn how a Charles Stanley Direct account can protect your wealth

Savers and investors understand the frustration of seeing their nest egg eroded by inflation.

The last few years have been tumultuous for finances, both personal and national. We’ve been at the mercy of rollercoaster rates, making the path to financial freedom a much longer road than it should have been.

But there’s no point crying over lost interest. Now’s the time to put yourself back in the driving seat and take stock of your financial portfolio.

Are you using all the tax breaks and financial products available to your advantage? If not, this may be the moment to shop around to protect your money.

Established in 1792, Charles Stanley is a personal wealth provider that offers considered financial products to help safeguard and grow your wealth.

Its platform Charles Stanley Direct offers solutions for everything, from rainy day funds and pension pots to saving for a financial goal, like a mortgage or wedding.

The company offers efficient, no-nonsense products supported by a friendly and knowledgeable team made of real people. No bots, no celebrity faces: just reassuring, award-winning advice that you can trust.

The platform helps you invest and manage your investments in a simple, accessible way - online, app or phone - giving you back control of your financial future. We’ve dissected the best of Charles Stanley’s investment accounts to help you decide which is best suited to your needs. Remember, all investments involve risk, which means that unlike cash they can fall as well as rise in value.

SIPP

( Charles Stanley Direct )

Good for: self-employed

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) account could be the most tax-efficient account to add to your retirement pile. You can put away up to £60,000 into pensions per tax year, depending on earnings, paying no capital gains tax on profits, share dividends or bond income. What’s more, additional tax relief can be claimed on your contributions.

Who is it good for? Self-employed people and sole traders could benefit most from an account like this, boosting your savings so you can enjoy a comfortable retirement. Funds can be accessed from the age of 55, set to rise to 57 in 2028.Please note pension rules and tax benefits depend on personal circumstance and are subject to change.

Find out more about the SIPP account

ISA

Good for: families, office workers

Most people have heard of an Individual Savings Account, or ISA, rolled out by then-Chancellor Gordon Brown in 1999. The vehicles offer an excellent way to invest up to £20,000 a year tax-free. Options include Cash ISAs and a Stocks & Shares version, offered by Charles Stanley Direct.

An ISA could be perfect if you’re unsure about committing your money for the long term, as you can add and withdraw as you wish - as long as you remain within the annual £20k allowance in the tax year. In addition, by investing in a Stocks & Shares ISA your wealth could stay a few steps ahead of inflation, increasing its value, although investments can fall as well as rise in value.

Find out more about the ISA account

General Investment Account (IA)

Good for: financially confident, couples

Fully subscribe to the “no risk, no reward school” of thought? An investment account is a possible supplement for those who have maximised their tax-free allowances for the year.

Investments are only appropriate when locked in for the longer term, also making this account one to choose for a distant financial goal, like getting on the property ladder or tying the knot. One of its biggest draws, alongside freedom to choose what to invest in, is that it’s a flexible account. There are no limits on how much you can tuck away, how often you do it, or when you choose to withdraw.

A Charles Stanley IA can also be opened jointly with a partner, allowing you both to save, invest and reap the rewards, as well as potentially spread the tax load.

Found out more about the IA account

JISA

( Charles Stanley Direct )

Good for: parents and guardians

Want to give your little one the best financial start in life? A JISA, or Junior Individual Savings Account, allows parents, guardians as well as friends and family, to do just that. The account can be opened on behalf of the child with up to £9,000 sheltered away each tax year. The account matures when they reach 18, after which they can take the savings reins and continue to add to their ISA or withdraw for education or career purposes.

The main benefits of a JISA are the significant tax exemptions and the chance to protect future wealth from inflation erosion.

Find out more about the JISA account

The value of investments can fall as well as rise. Investors may get back less than invested. Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns. CharlesStanley is not a tax adviser. Information contained in this article is based on our understanding of current HMRC legislation. Tax reliefs are those currently applying and the levels and bases of taxation can change. Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each person or entity and may be subject to change in the future. If you are in any doubt, you should seek professional tax advice. Charles Stanley & Co. Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is part of the Raymond James Financial, Inc. group of companies.