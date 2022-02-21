After Macy Gray sang the National Anthem at a basketball game on Sunday, Lebron James’ reaction to it has gone viral on the internet.

On February 20, Gray, 54, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which featured LeBron James’ team against Kevin Durant’s team.

However, while Gray was in the midst of singing, James, 37, was caught giggling. And now, multiple snippets of the basketball player doing this have been shared on social media.

“LeBron James tries to hold in his laughter as Macy Gray sings the National Anthem at the #NBAAllStar game,” pop culture site, Pop Crave, shared on Twitter , along with a video of James.

And on this site, multiple fans have been amused by James’s subtle laughter.

“LeBron trying not to laugh at Macy Gray singing the National Anthem, and noticing the camera on his face, was f***ing hilarious,” a tweet reads .

“Sometimes you just can’t help it,” another Twitter user wrote . “My brother and I would giggle during church at a certain moment every Sunday ,at the horror of our parents!!

“Macy Gray didn’t do a bad job on the anthem at all, but seeing LeBron trying so hard not to crack up was funny,” a fan noted .

However, many other Twitter users came to Gray’ defence, applauding her performance and voice in general.

“If you have listened to Macy Gray and had realistic expectations, then you know that she did great,” a Twitter user wrote . “She can’t change her tone; it’s her unique voice that made her [a] star as it’s not manufactured in a studio. It’s her real voice.”

“If you have a problem with that performance, then you don’t know Macy Gray,” another wrote .