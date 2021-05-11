Live out your Friends fantasies with this amazing LEGO set of the iconic TV show

The last season of Friends might have aired 17 years ago, but we’re still pretty obsessed with Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler Monica and Phoebe.

Case in point: the new LEGO set everyone will be going mad over, letting you recreate some of the funniest and momentous scenes from the hit TV show.

A LEGO figurine of Monica with the Thanksgiving turkey on her head

LEGO might predominantly be known for making children’s toys, but this is firmly an adult set: with a whopping 2,048 pieces, it features the two main apartments from the show (both Monica and Rachel’s, and Joey and Chandler’s), as well as the hallway in between (where the cheesecake was dropped, remember?)

Friends LEGO set

The set comes with the main characters in some of their most iconic outfits, including Ross’s tight leather pants and Rachel in a plaid skirt – as well as a guest appearance from Janice and her big bouffant (Oh. My. God).

It’s also fitted out with plenty of extra touches to really bring the show alive – from the poking device (used by the gang to see if Ugly Naked Guy across the street was still alive or just sleeping) to the Thanksgiving turkey Monica put on her head.

Friends LEGO set

The set will be available to buy on June 1 in-store and online – a good way for Friends fans to pass the time until the reunion special is finally released.