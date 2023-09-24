Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lenny Kravitz has joined TikTok, leaving fans delighted by his outfit choice.

In his first-ever TikTok video, Kravitz announces the arrival of the fall season, while dressed in an autumn-appropriate ensemble – including his viral oversized brown scarf.

“Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall,” the “Rock and Roll is Dead” hitmaker declared, showing off the accessory that has inspired countless memes since Kravitz was first spotted wearing it.

On that fateful day in 2012, Kravitz was out running errands when he was photographed by paparazzi.

Soon after, the internet become fixated on the singer’s scarf, as Kravitz quipped it became “bigger and bigger” each year during a 2018 interview.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he explained the sequence of events that led to the scarf becoming a pop culture mainstay.

“I cannot escape this,” Kravitz said at the time. “I live in the Bahamas, I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

“But Lenny, this is not a scarf, it’s a blanket!” Fallon jokingly protested.

“That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi and that is now everything,” Kravitz continued.

He added: “Here’s the thing about the internet, though, that’s the problem – the scarf keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Fans praised the Hunger Games: Mockingjay actor’s sense of humour after he posted the TikTok video, with one person writing: “He is the Mariah [Carey] of fall.”

While Carey’s request to trademark “Queen of Christmas” was denied, the singer is certainly the holiday’s unofficial ambassador – courtesy of her chart-topping hit “All I Want For Christmas”.

Another person wrote: “This how I want fall to be announced each year.”

Kravitz’s follower count rose to over 100K users less than 24 hours after he posted the video.

Last November, Kravitz was honoured with the Fashion Icon gong at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards.

Past recipients have included included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

The award was presented to Kravitz by Bradley Cooper, who introduced him onstage, saying: ”There’s no other musician alive today who wears leather and leopard like Lenny. He has perfected the art of personal style, and has created his own lane. When it comes to merging fashion and music, he leaves an indelible impression.”

The rock star said it was an honour to receive the award in New York “where my journey with fashion began”.

He credited his mother, the late actor Roxie Roker, for “allowing me the freedom to dress how I wanted”.

“What I’ve learned along the way is the most important thing you can do,” he continued. “And that you’re going to make mistakes. I certainly have had my share of fashion fails, but that’s part of evolving.”