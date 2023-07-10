Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Payne has opened up about his 100-day rehabilitation stay in a Louisiana facility, with the singer revealing that he’s nearly six months sober.

The former One Direction star posted to his YouTube channel on 8 July with the tag: “I’m back.” In the video, he admitted to removing himself from the public eye for his mental wellbeing and said he is now nearly six months sober.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore,” Payne said. “And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work.”

In the eight-minute video, Payne also revealed that he was without his phone for the entire 100-day period, and that he “didn’t connect with the outside world at all”.

According to Payne, the “hardest part” about leaving the facility was turning his phone back on, as he noted it was “a little bit scary”.

The “Strip That Down” singer also referenced his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive in 2022, admitting he regretted some of the things he said about his former bandmate Zayn Malik. During the episode, he professed a distaste for the fellow “What Makes You Beautiful” performer.

“I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place,” Payne remarked. “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards.”

Payne thought his anger stemmed from frustrations with his career and, rather than reflecting privately, he took his feelings out on others.

He said: “I want to apologise for that.” Additionally, Payne recognised his disregard for the impact his words would have, and acknowledged his “tough skin” did not prepare him for the hate he received following the podcast appearance.

Malik, along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, were allegedly there for Payne in his time of need.

“The rest of the boys have really stuck by me,” he proclaimed. “When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue, even Zayn as well.”

Payne credited the podcast as a “life-changing moment” that saved his life, as he said it allowed him to see how far he had strayed from the individual, artist, and father he wanted to be.

The 29-year-old also thanked his ex Cheryl Cole and their six-year-old son Bear for supporting him while he took time away.

“There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach,” Payne admitted.

Following the much-needed reflection period, Payne is getting ready to embark on his South American tour starting in September.

Though Payne still had to deal with “little bits” when he returned from Louisiana, he felt the program worked to get him to a better place. “I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I’ve got more of a handle on it,” he said.