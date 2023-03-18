One Direction bandmates have supported me through ‘dark time’, says Liam Payne

Liam Payne has praised his fellow One Direction stars for helping him through a "dark time" recently.

Speaking at the premiere of bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary, All of Those Voices, on Thursday (16 March) the “Polaroid” singer described how he "wouldn't be here" without the X Factor musicians.

Praising Tomlinson's film about his life and career, Payne said: "I'm so excited to see this, I can't wait. He is so passionate about what he does."

