Moment Harry Styles hit in face by thrown object during Vienna show

Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd as he performed on stage in Vienna.

Footage shared from his concert at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria on Saturday (8 July) shows the pop megastar walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye.

Styles can then be seen bent over, covering his eyes with his hands, before continuing to walk away.

Artists including Bebe Rexha, Pink and Ava Max have recently seen similar incidents at their shows.