How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.

The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.

While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.

To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers between 1 to 69 and then choose one Powerball number between 1 to 26. The first five numbers drawn appear on the white balls, while the Powerball number is shown using a red ball. If a player has a ticket that matches all of the five winning numbers plus the Powerball number, then they win the jackpot.

One of the most popular strategies for winning the Powerball jackpot is choosing the lottery’s most common winning numbers. According to Lotto Numbers, which tracks Powerball statistics over time, these are the most common white ball numbers that have been drawn from 2015 to 2022.

The number 61 has been pulled 78 times throughout the past 800 Powerball drawings, the most recent time being 17 September. Next on the list of most common white ball numbers is 32, with a total of 77 times. Sixty-three, 21, 69, 23, 36, 62, 39, 59, 20, 37, 27, 3, 53, 10, 2 and 6 are also very common.

Out of the Powerball numbers – those displayed on the red ball – the most popular winning number is 24. Since 2015, the number 24 has been the final Powerball number a total of 45 times, as recently as five days ago.

When it comes to picking lottery numbers, it’s important to know the least common numbers pulled, too. Out of the regular drawing, the least common white ball numbers have been 34, 26, 13, 4, 24, 35, 49, 46, 51, 9, 43, 60, 31, 66, 29, 58, 25, and 38. For the Powerball drawing, the least common winning red ball number is 23.

During Saturday night’s drawing, in which no winner matched all six numbers, the white balls drawn were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red Powerball number was 23.

This is only the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn in its 30-year history, according to the lottery website. The large prize will be given to winners who choose to take the full amount over 29 annual payments.

The next Powerball drawing occurs on Monday, 31 October at 10:59 pm EST.