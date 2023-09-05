Lili Reinhart shuts down feud rumours with Sydney Sweeney in Venice

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lili Reinhart has clarified her friendship status with Sydney Sweeney amid feud rumours.

On 4 September, the two TV stars were caught in what appeared to be an awkward run-in on the red carpet at Armani’s 2023 Venice International Film Festival party in Italy. A viral TikTok video captured the Euphoria lead approaching Reinhart, 26, and her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes in front of a sea of cameras.

Sweeney, 25, proceeded to lean in and embrace the two actresses. According to the individual who published the video to social media, Reinhart’s expression seemed to melt into a solemn look as soon as Sweeney pulled back from the hug, leading to an online consensus that the two were feuding.

However, the Hustlers actor isn’t one to let the internet spin a narrative she doesn’t agree with. So, it didn’t take much time before Reinhart addressed the speculation about her and Sweeney. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put out a statement. “Stop making villains out of women every chance you get,” she wrote later on Monday.

In addition to the message, Reinhart proved a picture speaks volumes with an image posted to her Instagram Story. She and Sweeney snapped a selfie together, donning black from head to toe in front of a canal. Over the image, Reinhart’s caption read: “We’ll be over here if you need us.”

Both stars attended Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales Committee Party hand-in-hand with their partners. Sweeney was spotted with Johnathan Davino, who she is engaged to, while Reinhart and Jack Martin joined them for a stroll along the dock.

Sweeney making a public appearance with Davino also appeared to shock spectators as well. Though the couple have been engaged since 2022, they’re rarely seen together out and about. In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, the Reality lead opened up about how she prefers to keep her personal life out of the public eye.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she said. “I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

Meanwhile, Reinhart was first confirmed to be dating Martin in April. Before the La Brea actor, Reinhart was romantically linked to her Riverdale love interest, Cole Sprouse, on and off for three years. When the two finally split, fans of the series were devastated.

Sprouse, 31, spoke candidly of the public’s response to their break-up in an interview with Vulture. “I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses,” he proclaimed. “Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff.”

“Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like?” he questioned. “Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

The former Disney Channel favourite is in a relationship with Ari Fournier and has been since 2021, while his twin brother, Dylan, recently tied the knot with supermodel Barbara Palvin.