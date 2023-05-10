Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lily Collins’s diamond engagement ring and wedding band were reportedly stolen while she was at a spa in West Hollywood this weekend.

According to news reports, the stolen goods – which also include some electronic devices – are valued at over “$10,000 (£7,906)”.

The story was first reported by TMZ on Wednesday (10 May).

After securing her belongings at the spa in California, the Emily in Paris star reportedly returned to find her engagement ring and wedding band were missing.

Officials from the Los Angeles Police County Sheriff’s Department told the publication there was no sign of forced entry where Collins, 34, had stored her jewellery, adding that the theft is under investigation.

The Independent has contacted Collins’s representatives for comment.

During an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in December 2021, Collins said her husband, director Charlie McDowell designed the rose-cut diamond ring with well-known jewellery designer Irene Neuwirth.

A private jeweller, Bonnie Dudeney, told Hello! that the light-pink diamond weighs between two-three carats and is “exceptionally rare”.

“It would certainly command a retail price upwards of £65,000,” Dudeney added.

Collins announced that McDowell had proposed to her in September 2020, and shared a photograph of the ring on Instagram.

Her caption read: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together...”

The couple tied the knot during a “fairytale” wedding on 4 September 2021, Collins later shared.

“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,” she captioned one of her wedding photos on Instagram. “I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start...”