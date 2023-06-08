Pregnant Lindsay Lohan reveals she turned to Jamie Lee Curtis for parenting advice

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she’s turned to her former co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, for some parenting advice.

The 36-year-old actor, who announced her pregnancy in March, spoke candidly about becoming a mother during an interview with Allure, published on 8 June. She noted that as she’s trying to find a balance between her career and family, she turned to Curtis for words of wisdom, as she’s a fellow working mother.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” she explained. “And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.”

While Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, are waiting for the arrival of their baby, Curtis is already a parent. She shares her two adult children, Annie, 36, and Ruby 27, with her husband, Christopher Guest.

Throughout Lohan’s pregnancy, Curtis has shown her support for her on-screen daughter. In April, Curtis took to Instagram to share a tribute to Lohan, which included photos of the future parent at what appeared to be her baby shower. In the images, the Mean Girls star could be seen posing with friends and cradling her baby bump.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” the Everything Everywhere All at Once star wrote in the caption. “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

The pair starred in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, in which they play a mother and daughter who are forced to see the other’s perspective when they mysteriously wake up in each other’s body.

Last month, it was also announced that Curtis and Lohan are expected to reprise their roles as mother and daughter in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel. According to Variety, a sequel of the hit film is in the works at Disney, with the script being written by Elyse Hollander. The news came after a potential sequel was first speculated in February.

Elsewhere in her interview with Allure, Lohan noted the midst her busy career, she’s still looking forward to becoming a parent.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said, before explaining that she’d been crying a lot recently. “Happy tears,” she added. “That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

The Falling for Christmas star also reflected on her and her husband’s “unexciting” reaction to finding out that they’re having a child. “I walked into the room, I threw the [pregnancy] test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’” she explained.

Earlier this year, Lohan took to Instagram to announce the news, as she shared a photo of a white onesie that had “coming soon…” written on it. In the caption, she wrote: “We are blessed and excited.”