Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.

A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.

After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own page, Lizzo shared an emotional follow-up video. In her response, the 34-year-old singer explained to her followers that she never expected her music to “have an impact on people’s lives,” but seeing videos of little girls like Aria dancing her to music is the reason why she does what she does.

“You never think when you’re making music you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives,” Lizzo said as she wiped away her tears. “And it’s like, this is literally why I do it.”

“I’m so grateful that people take my music and do good things with it,” she continued. “It makes them move, it makes them dance, it makes them happy, it makes them feel confidence in themselves.”

“I don’t care about all the other sh*t, the numbers. I don’t give a sh*t,” she added. “That video is my Grammy, right there. That is my award and I’m so grateful.”

The singer also captioned her TikTok video with a message to Aria: “I love you! Keep that confidence and beauty – no one can stop you!”

The sweet video of Aria dancing also warmed the hearts of fellow Lizzo fans, with many social media sharing their own emotional reactions to the video, and praising the singer for being an inspiration to girls everywhere.

“So we all crying or…” wrote one fan, while someone else shared: “This made me cry. You’re a role model.”

One TikToker commented: “Yes Lizzo...you are doing that. Showing girls of all ages, races and genders. We are beautiful at any size. Not just what society thinks. Thank you”.

“Representation is everything,” another fan said.

Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – recently celebrated the release of her fourth studio album Special, which dropped on 15 July. Last week, the single “About Damn Time” hit the top of the Hot 100 list, earning Lizzo her second career No 1 hit following 2019’s “Truth Hurts.”

The Independent has contacted Danielle for comment.