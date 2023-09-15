Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashionistas, it’s time to get ready and find your best outfits to prepare to walk that runway, because London Fashion Week is upon us.

Earlier this year, the show shined a spotlight on Ukrainian designers as the country neared its one-year anniversary of war.

“United 24” was written on the flag, a reference to global initiative for support for the war-torn country. Three of Ukraine’s most prominent designers showcased their latest collections on the final day of LFW.

So, who will surprise us for this season?

Here is everything you need to know about London Fashion Week

When will LFW be taking place?

The fashion extravaganza is set to take place between 15-19 September 2023.

Where will it be held?

Designers tend to host their own shows at various secret locations – but the main event is usually held at 180 The Strand and Somerset House in central London.

The closest station to the venues is Holborn and Temple.

Can I get tickets to the shows?

Tickets are unfortunately only reserved for those working within the fashion industry and are given out on an invite- only basis – but LWF does also offer a number of events that the general public can enjoy.

LFW’s “City Wide Celebration” has been curated for the public and will include “designer Q&A sessions, workshops around Zero-Waste Craftsmanship and upcycling, live music performances, and limited-edition product drops.”

What are the highlights for this year?

(PA)

There are a range of talented designers set to take centre stage with their chic looks, including BFC NEWGEN designers, 16Arlington, Burberry, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, ROKSANDA & Simone Rocha.

London Fashion Week 2023 schedule

Friday 15 September – Physical events

8:15 - 9:00 WW BFC NETWORK BREAKFAST - MORNING EVENT - INVITE ONLY

9:00 WW Paul Costelloe - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

9:30 MW ROBYN LYNCH - Static Installation - NG NEWGEN SPACE - DISPLAY ONLY

9:30 - 11:30 ACC Stephen Jones Millinery - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

10:00 MW/WW Stefan Cooke NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

10:30 - 12:30 WW Noon By Noor - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

11:30 - 13:30 MW/WW PHOEBE ENGLISH PRESENTATION INVITE ONLY

12:00 WW Bora Aksu - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

13:00 MW/WW EDWARD CRUTCHLEY - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

13:30 - 15:30 MW/WW EIRINN HAYHOW - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

14:00 WW DI PETSA - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

For the digital and evening events click here.

Saturday 16 September – Physical

9:30 - 11:30 ACC The Winter House - NG - NEWGEN PRESENTATION SPACE -INVITE ONLY

10:00 MW/WW Eudon Choi - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

11:00 MW/WW JW Anderson - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

12:00 WW ROKSANDA - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

13:00 MW/WW FEBEN - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

14:00 WW Molly Goddard - FT - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

15:00 MW/WW 16Arlington - VDFF - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

15:30 - 17:30 MW/WW RAY CHU – PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

16:00 WW Sinéad O’Dwyer - NG - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

16:30 - 18:30 MW/WW Kazna Asker - NG - NEWGEN PRESENTATION SPACE – INVITE ONLY

17:00 WW DAVID KOMA - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

17:30 - 19:30 WW FROLOV – PRESENTATION- INVITE ONLY

18:00 MW/WW LABRUM London - NG - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

19:00 WW Richard Quinn - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

20:00 WW Matty Bovan - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

21:00 MW/WW KWK by KAY KWOK – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

For the digital and evening events click here.

Sunday 17 September – Physical

10:00 WW MASHA POPOVA - NG NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

11:00 WW J E CAI - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

12:00 WW SUSAN FANG - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

12:30 - 14:30 ACC HELEN KIRKUM - NG NEWGEN PRESENTATION SPACE - INVITE ONLY

13:00 WW TOVE – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

13:30 - 15:30 MW/WW ABIGAIL AJOBI - PRESENTATION – RSVP

14:00 MW/WW Holzweiler – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

14:30 - 16:30 WW JENN LEE - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

15:00 WW Sinead Gorey - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

16:00 MW/WW Simone Rocha – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

17:00 WW yuhan wang - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

18:00 WW ERDEM – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

19:00 WW KNWLS CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

19:30 - 21:30 ACC PĪFERI - FT - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

20:00 MW Paolo Carzana - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

21:00 MW/WW Pam Hogg - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

For the digital and evening events click here.

Monday 18 September - Physical

10:00 MW/WW TOLU COKER - NG NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

10:30 - 12:30 WW EDELINE LEE - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

11:00 WW Emilia Wickstead - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

12:00 WW SUPRIYA LELE - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

12:30 - 14:30 ACC Malone Souliers - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

13:00 MW/WW Chet Lo - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY

14:00 WW Ashish - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

15:00 WW SRVC - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

16:00 MW/WW Burberry - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

17:00 WW MARRKNULL – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

17:30 - 19:30 MW denzilpatrick - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

18:00 MW/WW AARON ESH - NG – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

20:00 MW University of Westminster MA MENSWEAR - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

For the digital and evening events click here.

Tuesday 19 September - Physical

10:00 WW Ukraine Fashion Week presents: KSENIASCHNAIDER, ELENAREVA, NADYA DZYAK – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

11:00 MW/WW 8ON8 – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

13:30 - 15:30 WW BFC x AlUla Creates: Atelier Hekayat and Aram Designs – PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY

14:00 MW/WW APUJAN – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

15:00 MW/WW University for the Creative Arts (Epsom) - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY

For the digital and evening events click here.