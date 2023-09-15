London Fashion Week 2023: Everything you need to know
Which designers are ready to showcase their art this season? Here is everything you need to know about London Fashion Week 2023 including schedule and where it will be held
Fashionistas, it’s time to get ready and find your best outfits to prepare to walk that runway, because London Fashion Week is upon us.
Earlier this year, the show shined a spotlight on Ukrainian designers as the country neared its one-year anniversary of war.
“United 24” was written on the flag, a reference to global initiative for support for the war-torn country. Three of Ukraine’s most prominent designers showcased their latest collections on the final day of LFW.
So, who will surprise us for this season?
Here is everything you need to know about London Fashion Week
When will LFW be taking place?
The fashion extravaganza is set to take place between 15-19 September 2023.
Where will it be held?
Designers tend to host their own shows at various secret locations – but the main event is usually held at 180 The Strand and Somerset House in central London.
The closest station to the venues is Holborn and Temple.
Can I get tickets to the shows?
Tickets are unfortunately only reserved for those working within the fashion industry and are given out on an invite- only basis – but LWF does also offer a number of events that the general public can enjoy.
LFW’s “City Wide Celebration” has been curated for the public and will include “designer Q&A sessions, workshops around Zero-Waste Craftsmanship and upcycling, live music performances, and limited-edition product drops.”
What are the highlights for this year?
There are a range of talented designers set to take centre stage with their chic looks, including BFC NEWGEN designers, 16Arlington, Burberry, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, ROKSANDA & Simone Rocha.
London Fashion Week 2023 schedule
Friday 15 September – Physical events
8:15 - 9:00 WW BFC NETWORK BREAKFAST - MORNING EVENT - INVITE ONLY
9:00 WW Paul Costelloe - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
9:30 MW ROBYN LYNCH - Static Installation - NG NEWGEN SPACE - DISPLAY ONLY
9:30 - 11:30 ACC Stephen Jones Millinery - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
10:00 MW/WW Stefan Cooke NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
10:30 - 12:30 WW Noon By Noor - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
11:30 - 13:30 MW/WW PHOEBE ENGLISH PRESENTATION INVITE ONLY
12:00 WW Bora Aksu - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
13:00 MW/WW EDWARD CRUTCHLEY - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
13:30 - 15:30 MW/WW EIRINN HAYHOW - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
14:00 WW DI PETSA - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
For the digital and evening events click here.
Saturday 16 September – Physical
9:30 - 11:30 ACC The Winter House - NG - NEWGEN PRESENTATION SPACE -INVITE ONLY
10:00 MW/WW Eudon Choi - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
11:00 MW/WW JW Anderson - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
12:00 WW ROKSANDA - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
13:00 MW/WW FEBEN - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
14:00 WW Molly Goddard - FT - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
15:00 MW/WW 16Arlington - VDFF - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
15:30 - 17:30 MW/WW RAY CHU – PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
16:00 WW Sinéad O’Dwyer - NG - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
16:30 - 18:30 MW/WW Kazna Asker - NG - NEWGEN PRESENTATION SPACE – INVITE ONLY
17:00 WW DAVID KOMA - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
17:30 - 19:30 WW FROLOV – PRESENTATION- INVITE ONLY
18:00 MW/WW LABRUM London - NG - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
19:00 WW Richard Quinn - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
20:00 WW Matty Bovan - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
21:00 MW/WW KWK by KAY KWOK – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
For the digital and evening events click here.
Sunday 17 September – Physical
10:00 WW MASHA POPOVA - NG NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
11:00 WW J E CAI - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
12:00 WW SUSAN FANG - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
12:30 - 14:30 ACC HELEN KIRKUM - NG NEWGEN PRESENTATION SPACE - INVITE ONLY
13:00 WW TOVE – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
13:30 - 15:30 MW/WW ABIGAIL AJOBI - PRESENTATION – RSVP
14:00 MW/WW Holzweiler – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
14:30 - 16:30 WW JENN LEE - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
15:00 WW Sinead Gorey - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
16:00 MW/WW Simone Rocha – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
17:00 WW yuhan wang - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
18:00 WW ERDEM – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
19:00 WW KNWLS CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
19:30 - 21:30 ACC PĪFERI - FT - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
20:00 MW Paolo Carzana - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
21:00 MW/WW Pam Hogg - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
For the digital and evening events click here.
Monday 18 September - Physical
10:00 MW/WW TOLU COKER - NG NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
10:30 - 12:30 WW EDELINE LEE - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
11:00 WW Emilia Wickstead - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
12:00 WW SUPRIYA LELE - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
12:30 - 14:30 ACC Malone Souliers - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
13:00 MW/WW Chet Lo - NG - NEWGEN CATWALK SPACE - INVITE ONLY
14:00 WW Ashish - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
15:00 WW SRVC - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
16:00 MW/WW Burberry - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
17:00 WW MARRKNULL – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
17:30 - 19:30 MW denzilpatrick - PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
18:00 MW/WW AARON ESH - NG – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
20:00 MW University of Westminster MA MENSWEAR - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
For the digital and evening events click here.
Tuesday 19 September - Physical
10:00 WW Ukraine Fashion Week presents: KSENIASCHNAIDER, ELENAREVA, NADYA DZYAK – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
11:00 MW/WW 8ON8 – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
13:30 - 15:30 WW BFC x AlUla Creates: Atelier Hekayat and Aram Designs – PRESENTATION - INVITE ONLY
14:00 MW/WW APUJAN – CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
15:00 MW/WW University for the Creative Arts (Epsom) - CATWALK - INVITE ONLY
For the digital and evening events click here.
