Mega Millions lottery hits $1.58bn as hopeful players reveal their plans for money – latest
Next Mega Millions drawing takes place Tuesday night
The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.58bn after no tickets matched all six winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.
Ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday 8 August, the grand prize is only expected to grow as players purchase tickets in the hopes of winning what is now the third-largest jackpot in US history.
To win the jackpot, a player’s ticket must match all six winning numbers. The chances of this happening are exceptionally rare, however, as the odds of finding oneself with a ticket that matches all six numbers are one in 302.6 million.
As for how much money the winner of Tuesday night’s drawing would actually receive, the $1.58bn payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But winning individuals usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3m. The money would then be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.
The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday 8 August at 11pm ET.
On Tuesday, the Mega Millions lottery revealed on its website that the estimated grand prize of $1.55bn had jumped to $1.58bn ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
If a winner were to choose the lump-sum cash payment, they would walk away with $783.3m before taxes.
The current grand prize is the result of 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.
The last time someone won the game’s top prize was 18 April.
The player who eventually wins the Mega Millions jackpot will be the recipient of the largest grand prize the lottery has ever awarded.
A lucky ticket holder in South Carolina won the previous largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537bn in 2018, when they found themselves with a ticket that matched all six numbers drawn.
Earlier this year, an individual in Maine won a Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.348bn.
The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery will take place on Tuesday 8 August at 11pm ET.
