Winning numbers announced for Mega Millions jackpot that hit $1.58bn – latest

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing have been revealed.

The prize is estimated to be $1.58bn – a record high for the lottery that counts among the largest-ever US drawings in lottery history.

The winning numbers announced today are: 13 - 19 - 20 - 32- 33 – and mega ball 14.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.58bn after no tickets matched all six winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.

To win the jackpot, a player’s ticket must match all six winning numbers.

The chances of this happening are exceptionally rare, however, as the odds of finding oneself with a ticket that matches all six numbers are one in 302.6 million.

As for how much money the winner of Tuesday night’s drawing would actually receive, the $1.58bn payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years.

But winning individuals usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3m. The money would then be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.