Winning numbers announced for Mega Millions jackpot that hit $1.58bn – latest
Prize money counts among largest-ever US drawings in lottery history
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing have been revealed.
The prize is estimated to be $1.58bn – a record high for the lottery that counts among the largest-ever US drawings in lottery history.
The winning numbers announced today are: 13 - 19 - 20 - 32- 33 – and mega ball 14.
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.58bn after no tickets matched all six winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.
To win the jackpot, a player’s ticket must match all six winning numbers.
The chances of this happening are exceptionally rare, however, as the odds of finding oneself with a ticket that matches all six numbers are one in 302.6 million.
As for how much money the winner of Tuesday night’s drawing would actually receive, the $1.58bn payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years.
But winning individuals usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3m. The money would then be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.
Latest winning numbers announced for $1.58bn jackpot prize
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing have been announced.
The prize is estimated to be $1.58bn – a record high for the lottery and that count among the largest-ever US drawings.
The winning numbers announced today are: 13 - 19 - 20 - 32- 33 – and mega ball 14.
The drawing tops Mega Millions’ previous high of $1.537bn, according to the lottery. A single ticket sold in South Carolina had won that prize.
‘Entertaining to see the Mega Millions jackpot roll to what looks like an all-time game record'
“It’s entertaining for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot roll to what looks like an all-time game record,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.
“As jackpot fever continues to sweep the nation, we remind everyone to play responsibly. We also want to thank our players and retailers for their support, which helps us fund good causes in every Mega Millions jurisdiction.”
What to do if you win the lottery, according to experts
If a lucky individual wins Tuesday’s jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing, they could walk away with a cash option of $783.3m.
Experts agree that there are a few things each lottery winner should consider before making any decisions at all.
Read the full story here:
What to do if you win the lottery, according to experts
The $1.5bn Mega Millions jackpot is third largest in US
Tuesday's Mega Millions now at $1.55bn, the 3rd-largest in US lottery history
On Tuesday night, eager lottery participants will once again vie for an enormous Mega Millions prize, positioning it as the third-largest jackpot in the annals of US lottery history.
With an estimated value of $1.55bn, this substantial reward has been steadily amassing over the course of several months due to an unbroken sequence of 31 draws devoid of a jackpot claimant.
The most recent instance of someone securing the game’s highest accolade dates back to 18 April, reports said.
Each draw that concludes without a victor propels the prize ever nearer to the remarkable $2.04bn benchmark set by a Powerball jackpot winner in California last year.
When are Mega Millions drawings held?
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11pm ET.
Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25, according to the Mega Millions website. “You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.”
There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.
Should you opt for lump sum or 30-year payout?
Ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.58bn, with a cash option of $783.3m.
According to Mega Millions, annuity recipients can expect an initial payout, followed by 29 years of annual payments, which increase five per cent every year. Alternatively, those who choose the lump sum receive a one-time amount.
But, for those lucky players who win the lottery, which option is better?
According to Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer who has represented several lottery winners and who spoke to CNBC, 95 per cent of winners choose the lump-sum option. However, he described the choice as a “big mistake,” as he claimed that “the curse of the lottery is real” and that individuals who receive the money all at once are more likely to fall victim to the three “big drains”: bad investments, relatives who ask for money and overspending.
‘It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow’
“It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a statement.
She added, “As the jackpot climbs ever higher, we thank our players and retailers for their support, which benefits the many good causes funded by our participating lotteries.”
The cash payout option is estimated at $783.3m, the lottery said, adding that “at this level, jackpots are hard to predict with complete accuracy.”
Mega Millions only lottery to have awarded four jackpots exceeding $1bn
Mega Millions holds the distinction of being the sole lottery game to have awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion.
The all-time record for the largest lottery jackpot was a $2.04bn Powerball prize won last year in California.
Likelihood of winning jackpot stands at 1 in 302,575,350
The last four Mega Millions jackpots of $1bn each were claimed in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023.
Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as in Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. A single-play ticket costs $2.
To secure the jackpot, players are required to match all five numbers along with the Mega Ball number.
The likelihood of winning the jackpot stands at 1 in 302,575,350.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, eager individuals are sharing their hopes and dreams for a winning ticket.
“The dream is still alive. Mega Millions is at $1.58bn. Yep, gonna be a billionaire in the morning. Just like the last three drawings where I was gonna be a billionaire,” one hopeful player tweeted.
Another individual wrote: “Oh my gosh, you guys, I almost forgot! Tonight is when I win the Mega Millions!!!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies