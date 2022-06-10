A Louisiana man has revealed that after he rescued one kitten on the side of the road, 12 more cats appeared and ambushed him.

In a recent video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Robert Brantley noted that when he was heading towards his nearby shooting range, he saw a kitten on the side of the road and decided to “rescue” it.

“Left work to go to the range,” he wrote in the caption. “Passed a baby kitten I knew wouldn’t make it through the night and the wife has been wanting a cat for the farm; figured I’d stop and rescue the thing.”

At the start of the video, Brantley called the cat over and said: “Look, kitty, kitty. You’re on the side of the road, gonna get killed for sure.” As the kitten approached Brantley, he picked the animal up with one hand.

However, he acknowledged that as he was getting “a short clip” of the kitten, he got “ambushed by a mob” of 12 more cats.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t take you all,” he said, as a heard of kittens, from the side of the road, began running towards him.

“Oh my gosh, there’s more, we got a kitten problem” he continued. “Oh my gosh, who would do this? I thought I was saving one. Hot diggity dog”

He then filmed the kittens, who were circling around him on the road.

In another video posted to Instagram, he revealed that he put the 13 kittens in his car and was going to be taking care of them, as he was working on finding each one a good home.

Brantley’s Instagram followers have praised him, in the comments of his videos, for rescuing the kittens.

“Omg thank you thank you thank you for saving all these beautiful babies,” one wrote.

“It’s like the raptors in Jurassic Park,” another said. “Thank you sir. You did good.”

A third person wrote: “Congrats for doing something so kind! God bless you and your family!”

While speaking to NPR, Brantley recalled how “blown away” he when he saw so many cats. He also noted that he “wasn’t prepared” for it, before expressing how difficult it was to get the animals into his Honda hatchback.

“When I opened the door and started putting ‘em in, they were jumping out. If I’d throw one in, three would run out,” he explained. “But they would stay around my ankles on the ground. So I finally rolled down the windows, shut a door and started putting them inside where they couldn’t get out.”

According to Brantley, when the video went viral on social media, thousands of people reached out to him, from the United States and other countries in the world, about adopting a kitten.

However, he said that, at the time, most of the kittens had already been claimed, except for a few that needed a little more care from a local veterinarian.

“We found some good people locally that want ‘em, and I know that they’re all good people and they’re not doing anything bad with them,” he explained. “We haven’t given any of them away yet — they’re probably a little too young.”

On his Instagram, Brantley has continued to share videos of the kittens, including one of the cats playing in a yard and another of a kitten, which he named Scout, getting a bath.

The Independent has contacted Brantley for comment.