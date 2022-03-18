An emergency service team in Ukraine have rescued a kitten trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv.

In footage shared on social media, rescuers can be seen frantically working to free the cat while they were still “under fire”.

They are able to successfully pull the kitten out, saving its life.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service later confirmed that the owners had died in the Russian rocket attack, but the animal was “taken away and given to a caring woman”.

