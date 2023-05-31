Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden explains timeline of baby’s surprise arrival

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bartise Bowden has clarified the timeline of his baby son’s arrival.

The reality TV star, 27, who has appeared on Netflix’s hit dating shows Love Is Blind andPerfect Match, announced in April that he had become a father for the first time to a baby son, Hayden.

On Love Is Blind contestants meet sight-unseen and commit to marrying each other without knowing what they look like, while Perfect Match features contestants from different Netflix reality shows who pair up and compete in challenges to find “everlasting love”.

Fans were left confused by the timeline of the baby’s conception, and who the child’s mother might be, considering that Perfect Match had wrapped its filming only one year prior to the announcement.

After appearing on the show, Bowden admitted that he had made a “mess” while appearing on Love Is Blind. He previously told Entertainment Tonight that on Love Is Blind he was “absolutely, 100 per cent, definitely the villain”, due to his treatment of his then-fiancée Nancy Rodriguez.

Appearing on the latest instalment of the Talk’R podcast, Bowden addressed the speculation surrounding the timeline of Hayden’s conception and birth.

“I did Love Is Blind, I did Perfect Match, I had a son, and the timeline of all that, how it plays out on camera doesn’t make any sense,” Bowden said on the podcast.

Bowden clarified that he had a “whole relationship” in between filming the two dating shows.

Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix in October 2022 and Perfect Match premiered in February 2023.

“What actually happened was, I filmed Love Is Blind, I had a whole relationship between Love is Blind and Perfect Match, filmed Perfect Match, came back, conceived a son.”

“Perfect Match had not been out yet, had not aired, so I knew if I would make the announcement that I had a son before Perfect Match airs, it’s gonna make no sense to anybody,” he added.

He filmed Love Is Blind in July 2021 and Perfect Match in March 2022.

“That’s why I made the announcement at a time where I felt it was the safest for everybody involved,” Bowden said.

The reality TV star went on to reveal that he and Hayden’s mother are “not dating” but remain friends.

“I hang out with my son alone, I hang out with his mom alone, we’ll hang out with the three of us together, I’ll hang out with her family,” explained Bowden.

“We are very involved together and separately, which is beautiful, and I wouldn’t want it any other way given our circumstances.”

Bowden added in the podcast that becoming a father was a “blessing”.