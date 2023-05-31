Jodie Marsh takes swipe at Phillip Schofield years after heated This Morning clash

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jodie Marsh has hit out at Phillip Schofield amid his This Morning affair scandal.

The reality TV star, who is best known for her work as a glamour model and appearing on the Noughties reality show Essex Wives, had previously clashed with the former ITV host during an interview on the This Morning sofa in 2016.

At the time, Jodie appeared on the show saying that she had decided to become celibate and was planning to use a sperm donor to have a baby.

The following day, Marsh commented on the exchange and said she felt “hurt” by the interview with Schofield and his former co-presenter Willoughby. In a Twitter post, she accused the former presenter of being “obsessed with talking about sex and my exes”.

In the interview, Schofield said to Marsh: “When you look at the guys you’ve dated, you wouldn’t necessarily think they would want a long-term relationship.”

Talking about Marsh’s celibacy, Schofield also commented: “You were also a sex addict”.

Schofield later responded to her complaints on Twitter, writing: “Next time I’ll certainly check with @JodieMarsh that it’s ok to ask the questions she was booked to talk about!”

Following Schofield’s departure from the network following his affair scandal last week, Marsh has used the opportunity to make a subtle dig at the former presenter.

Quoting Schofield’s tweet from 2016, Marsh commented: “Unfortunately for you Phil there won’t be a next time.”

She added: “Couldn’t have happened to a nicer man,” accompanied by a line of laughing emojis.

Jodie Marsh discussing her celibacy journey on ‘This Morning’ in 2016 (ITV)

It comes as Schofield, 61, abruptly left the ITV show last week, as rumours of a feud with his co-host Holly Willoughby began to surface.

On Friday (26 May), it was revealed that Schofield had been dropped by his agent as the TV host admitted to lying about an “unwise” but “not illegal” relationship he had with a younger male colleague while still married to his wife.

In his statement shared via The Daily Mail, Schofield admitted that he had “lied” to his employers, colleagues and friends at ITV about the affair.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” he said in the statement.

Willoughby, who co-hosted the ITV daytime series alongside Schofield for 12 years, posted an update on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (27 May), saying: “It’s taken time to process [the] news.”

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” she wrote, adding: “It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Following the scandal, Schofield has been removed from his ambassador role at The Prince’s Trust, an organisation founded by King Charles in 1976.

Follow live updates here.