Love Is Blind is back for its third season, with the show following 30 new single contestants entering the pods on the Netflix dating show in the hopes of finding true love.

The third season of the dating show, which premiered on Wednesday 19 October, follows the same premise as the previous two seasons, with the new cast starting off the season attempting to form connections with one another through pods. After a connection was made, and a proposal took place, the couples moved on to the next stage of the “social experiment” and met in person.

While not all episodes have aired yet, the new season has kicked off to a dramatic start, as viewers have seen five couples make it through to the next stage.

Fans still have some time to wait before they find out which couples, if any, make it to the altar, however, as the streaming giant will release the remaining episodes in two more installments.

According to Netflix, episodes eight through 11 won’t air until 2 November. Fans will then have to wait another week before the season’s conclusion, which will air on 9 November, along with the cast reunion episode.

These are the individuals starring in season three of Love Is Blind.

Alexa Alfia

Alfia is a 27-year-old insurance agency owner. Her Instagram is @alexaalfia.

Amanda Langston

Langston is a 31-year-old stylist. Her Instagram is @a_j_peterson.

Andrew Liu

(Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Liu is a 30-year-old director of operations. His Instagram is @a.curious.ape.

Anthony Lascalea

Lascalea is a 33-year-old attorney. His Instagram is @lascalea.

Ashley Randermann

Randermann is a 29-year-old chiropractor. Her Instagram is @dr.rander.

Bartise Bowden

Bowden is a 27-year-old senior analyst. His Instagram is @bartiseb.

Brannigan Maxwell

Maxwell is a 35-year-old critical care nurse. Her Instagram is @branni_boom1913.

Brennan Lemieux

Lemieux is a 32-year-old water treatment engineer. His Instagram is @brennonlemieux.

Charita Scott

Scott is a 35-year-old makeup artist. Her Instagram is @thecharnicole.

Chelsey Jordan

Jordan is a 27-year-old customer success manager. Her instagram is @chelley_lately.

Cole Barnett

Barnett is a 27-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @colebrennanbarnett.

Colleen Reed

Reed is a 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist. Her Instagram is @jellybean.colleen.

Dakota Easley

Easley is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer. His Instagram is @dakotaeasley.

Dale Dalida

Dalida is a 32-year-old cybersecurity student. His Instagram is @i_am_dale89.

Davonte Black

Black is a 29-year-old fitness development coach. His Instagram is @black_sparrow23.

Jessica Gumbert

Gumbert is a 30-year-old senior event producer. Her Instagram is @random_life_of_jess.

Julian Torres

Torres is a 34-year-old managing director of operations. His Instagram is @jjt103.

Kalekia Adams

Adams is a 31-year-old ICU nurse practitioner. Her Instagram is @kaleek1908.

Kimberlee Clarke

Clarke is a 30-year-old teacher and coach. Her Instagram is @thekimepidemic2.

Loren Langenbeck

Langenbeck is a 36-year-old medical device representative. Her Instagram is @lorenlangenbeck.

Matt Bolton

Bolton is a 28-year-old private charter sales executive. His Instagram is @matt_bolton24.

Nancy Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a 32-year-old real estate investor. Her Instagram is @thenancyrodriguez.

Nash Buehler

Buehler is a 34-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @buehlern.

Raven Ross

Ross is a 29-year-old pilates instructor. Her Instagram is @pilatesbodyraven.

Sk Alagbada

Alagbada is a 34-year-old data engineer. His Instagram is @sk4ever2.

Simmer Bajwa

Bajwa is a 27-year-old director of marketing technology. His Instagram is @simmer_down_bajwa.

Tony Taylor

Tony Taylor will appear on season three of Love Is Blind (Ser Baffo / Netflix)

Taylor is a 34-year-old medical device sales representative. His Instagram is @tonymtaylor.

Valerie Truong

Truong is a 35-year-old dermatologist. Her Instagram is @valerietruong.

Zach Gordon

Gordon is a 29-year-old medical school student and interior quality control manager. His Instagram is @iamzachgordon.

Zanab Jaffrey

Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor. Her Instagram is @zanabjaffrey.