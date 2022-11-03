Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Is Blind season three cast and their Instagrams

Dating show’s third season takes place in Dallas, Texas

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Thursday 03 November 2022 21:48
Comments
Love Is Blind Season 3 trailer

Love Is Blind is back for its third season, with the show following 30 new single contestants entering the pods on the Netflix dating show in the hopes of finding true love.

The third season of the dating show, which premiered on Wednesday 19 October, follows the same premise as the previous two seasons, with the new cast starting off the season attempting to form connections with one another through pods. After a connection was made, and a proposal took place, the couples moved on to the next stage of the “social experiment” and met in person.

While not all episodes have aired yet, the new season has kicked off to a dramatic start, as viewers have seen five couples make it through to the next stage.

Fans still have some time to wait before they find out which couples, if any, make it to the altar, however, as the streaming giant will release the remaining episodes in two more installments.

According to Netflix, episodes eight through 11 won’t air until 2 November. Fans will then have to wait another week before the season’s conclusion, which will air on 9 November, along with the cast reunion episode.

Recommended

These are the individuals starring in season three of Love Is Blind.

Alexa Alfia

Alfia is a 27-year-old insurance agency owner. Her Instagram is @alexaalfia.

Amanda Langston

Langston is a 31-year-old stylist. Her Instagram is @a_j_peterson.

Andrew Liu

(Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Liu is a 30-year-old director of operations. His Instagram is @a.curious.ape.

Anthony Lascalea

Lascalea is a 33-year-old attorney. His Instagram is @lascalea.

Ashley Randermann

Randermann is a 29-year-old chiropractor. Her Instagram is @dr.rander.

Bartise Bowden

Bowden is a 27-year-old senior analyst. His Instagram is @bartiseb.

Brannigan Maxwell

Maxwell is a 35-year-old critical care nurse. Her Instagram is @branni_boom1913.

Brennan Lemieux

Lemieux is a 32-year-old water treatment engineer. His Instagram is @brennonlemieux.

Charita Scott

Scott is a 35-year-old makeup artist. Her Instagram is @thecharnicole.

Chelsey Jordan

Jordan is a 27-year-old customer success manager. Her instagram is @chelley_lately.

Cole Barnett

Barnett is a 27-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @colebrennanbarnett.

Colleen Reed

Reed is a 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist. Her Instagram is @jellybean.colleen.

Dakota Easley

Easley is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer. His Instagram is @dakotaeasley.

Dale Dalida

Dalida is a 32-year-old cybersecurity student. His Instagram is @i_am_dale89.

Davonte Black

Black is a 29-year-old fitness development coach. His Instagram is @black_sparrow23.

Jessica Gumbert

Gumbert is a 30-year-old senior event producer. Her Instagram is @random_life_of_jess.

Julian Torres

Torres is a 34-year-old managing director of operations. His Instagram is @jjt103.

Kalekia Adams

Adams is a 31-year-old ICU nurse practitioner. Her Instagram is @kaleek1908.

Kimberlee Clarke

Clarke is a 30-year-old teacher and coach. Her Instagram is @thekimepidemic2.

Loren Langenbeck

Langenbeck is a 36-year-old medical device representative. Her Instagram is @lorenlangenbeck.

Matt Bolton

Bolton is a 28-year-old private charter sales executive. His Instagram is @matt_bolton24.

Nancy Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a 32-year-old real estate investor. Her Instagram is @thenancyrodriguez.

Nash Buehler

Buehler is a 34-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @buehlern.

Raven Ross

Ross is a 29-year-old pilates instructor. Her Instagram is @pilatesbodyraven.

Sk Alagbada

Alagbada is a 34-year-old data engineer. His Instagram is @sk4ever2.

Simmer Bajwa

Bajwa is a 27-year-old director of marketing technology. His Instagram is @simmer_down_bajwa.

Tony Taylor

Tony Taylor will appear on season three of Love Is Blind

(Ser Baffo / Netflix)

Taylor is a 34-year-old medical device sales representative. His Instagram is @tonymtaylor.

Valerie Truong

Truong is a 35-year-old dermatologist. Her Instagram is @valerietruong.

Zach Gordon

Gordon is a 29-year-old medical school student and interior quality control manager. His Instagram is @iamzachgordon.

Zanab Jaffrey

Recommended

Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor. Her Instagram is @zanabjaffrey.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in