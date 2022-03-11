Deepti Vempati says Shake hit on Vanessa Lachey before the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati has opened up about her ex-fiancé, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, detailing how he acted towards the Netflix show’s host, Vanessa Lachey.

During the reunion, Chatterjee said that while he thought that everyone in the room was “beautiful,” the “only one” that he was physically attracted to was Vanessa Lachey. He also revealed this as she was sitting next to her husband and fellow co-host, Nick Lachey.

Vempati discussed how Chatterjee had previously spoken to Vanessa during a recent episode of Lauren Speed and Chris Burns’ podcast, We Have the Receipts. And according to the information data analyst, Chatterjee was flirting with the actor while the series was still being filmed.

“He was hitting on her at the couple’s reveal,” she said. “It’s so disrespectful.”

She also mentioned how there were unfilmed moments where Chatterjee “made a lot of the other girls cry” and she had to “talk to him” about that.

Throughout the show, Chatterjee could be seen saying to his friends and family that he wasn’t physically attracted to Vempati, as he compared her to his “aunt.” Once they reached the altar, Vempati decided not to marry Chatterjee, opting to choose herself instead.

And while she attempted to remain friends once filming ended, Vempati said that Chatterjee’s attitude towards women and overall energy got in the way of that.

“I tried to be friends with him and as the days unfolded, I saw more of his true character,” she explained. “Everytime I would hang out with him, my energy would be drained, honestly. He has a problem with at least one person in the room…And it’s usually a woman. He just doesn’t know how to talk to women. It’s so degrading and misogynistic.”

Regardless of the fact that they’re not friends anymore, she said that she’ll still be “there for” Chatterjee.

“If he really really needs me, I’m never going to abandon him,” he said. “But honestly, after the reunion, I realised it’s not my problem anymore.”

Earlier this week, Chatterjee has issued an apology to her for how he treated her, which Vempati hasn’t publicly responded to.

In his video posted to Instagram, Chatterjee tagged Vempati in the caption, noting that he is “ready to take accountability for [his] actions.”

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said,” he said. “Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

“And even though I knew our relationship wasn’t gonna end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end, either,” he added. “I loved every second of it. And I’m so so sorry that I hurt you with my words. As the last thing I wanted from all this.”