Love Is Blind star Izzy gets matching tattoos with new girlfriend after Stacy breakup

Love Is Blind star Izzy Zapata is moving on from his ex-fiancée, Stacy Snyder, by committing to his new girlfriend with matching tattoos.

On 17 October, Zapata took to Instagram to share a series of photos of him and his new partner, Shelby Webb. The photo carousel included a selfie of the new couple kissing in front of palm trees, as well as getting matching tattoos. “It all started with a cooking class…” he captioned the post.

During the Love Is Blind season five reunion special, Zapata admitted that he was dating someone new after his failed engagement to Snyder ended just one year before. When their wedding day arrived, Zapata was willing to say “I do” but Snyder just wasn’t ready.

“I do want you and I want to say yes, but I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that ‘I do,’ when I feel like there’s a lot of things that we need. And more than anything, we need time,” Snyder told him during the season five finale, which dropped on Netflix on 13 October.

While Snyder admitted that she wanted to continue fighting for their relationship, which included taking the time to trust each other, Zapata said he felt like they were “taking steps backward” and that “a timeline didn’t matter for [him]”.

The pair later revealed that they stopped communicating for a week after their wedding, before getting back in touch again. However, they realised that they weren’t able to rekindle their romance. They decided to break up, but remained close friends.

During the season five reunion special, which dropped on 15 October, Zapata explained that he and his now-girlfriend randomly ran into Snyder with a date of her own at the cooking class. The new couple decided to remember their meeting with matching tattoos that read: “Yes, chef.”

Snyder decided to show her love for Zapata and his new girlfriend by leaving a comment on the post. “Cuties,” she wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.

Throughout their time on the Netflix reality dating series, Snyder and Zapata formed a quick connection in the pods, during which Snyder said that Zapata was always her top choice. Once they moved back to Houston, the two had some problems when it came to finances and personal beliefs, as Snyder’s father warned Zapata about her luxurious lifestyle. Their problems heightened two days before the wedding, when Zapata expressed that he’d been unable to get a credit card due to his debt.

Fans witnessed Snyder’s father express his concerns to Zapata during their one-on-one. When Zapata asked what he thought about their upcoming wedding, Snyder’s father said: “I mean, it’s a lot. But the whole ‘love is blind’, I get that. But love also needs to eat, love needs to have a roof. Sometimes love wants to fly first class.”

“I love [Stacy] to death, but she likes to do things,” he warned.

In episode six, after moving into Snyder’s home, the two discussed their finances and personal beliefs. Snyder admitted that she thinks the man in the relationship should always pay for dates, while Zapata thought they should split the bill. Many fans of the show believed this foreshadowed the couple’s eventual separation.

All episodes of Love Is Blind seasons one through five are available to stream on Netflix.