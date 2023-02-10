Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cast of Love Is Blind season three has returned once again for the After the Altar reunion special.

The three-episode reunion, which aired on Netflix on 10 February, gave viewers the latest insights into the show’s successful couples, as well as the contestants who weren’t so lucky in love.

Warning: spoilers below

One of the biggest moments of the show took place at the very end, when it was confirmed that SK Alagabada and Raven Ross had ended their second engagement, after SK was allegedly unfaithful.

The couple left the pods engaged during season three, but ultimately failed to tie the knot when they reached the altar. However, the pair rekindled their relationship after cameras stopped filming, with the couple revealing during the reunion in November that they were happily together in a long-distance relationship.

During After the Altar, which picks up almost a year after the season three finale, SK and Raven’s relationship appeared to still be going strong, with the final episode showing SK going ring shopping, and later, asking Raven to marry him during an elaborate proposal.

However, Netflix confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship with a post-reunion disclaimer, which read: “A few months later the engagement ended.”

The show then transitioned to footage of a tearful Raven revealing that the relationship ended because SK had allegedly cheated. It was rumoured that SK had cheated last year, after multiple women came forward on social media to accuse the data engineer of being unfaithful to Raven.

“That really sucks. Since then, a lot has changed,” Raven said as she reflected on the time since SK proposed. “My world is completely different because SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over.”

During the scene, Raven also reflected on the happiness she’d felt when SK had proposed again, and the faith that she’d had in their relationship.

“I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved. That’s the person I saw and I loved every day too,” she said. “To see everything that has happened since then is so hard. Because that was not the person that I thought that I was with.”

Although Raven said that she “cannot imagine opening up to someone like I opened up to SK,” she assured viewers that she still “believes in love” and knows “that it’s coming for me”.

While SK did not address the cheating rumours during the reunion special, he previously described the allegations as having been “falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort”.

The 34 year old denied the rumours on Instagram in November, where he said that he and Raven had left the show as “single individuals who went back to dating other people”.

“While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact,” he continued, adding: “These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against the accuser.”

At the time, SK also said he was “deeply sorry for the pain” the allegations had caused Raven and his family.

Later that month, the couple confirmed in a joint statement that they had ended their relationship.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the post began. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Although Raven has not addressed the end of her relationship since After the Altar was released, she posted a TikTok video of herself in an unidentified man’s closet on Thursday, along with the caption: “POV, he left you in his house unsupervised.”

The video prompted viewers to question who Raven was referring to, with one person writing: “But whose closet is this?” while another said: “Who is this man we speak of?”

“I saw the trailer today. It better not be SK,” someone else wrote.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is streaming now on Netflix.