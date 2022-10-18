Love Is Blind: When does season three premiere and who are the contestants?
Dating show’s third season takes place in Dallas, Texas
Love Is Blind will soon premiere its third season, with 30 single contestants set to return to the pods on Netflix’s dating show in the hopes of finding true love.
The third season of the dating show, which will premiere on Wednesday 19 October, will follow the same premise as the previous two seasons, with the new cast starting off the season attempting to form connections with one another through pods. If a connection is made, and a proposal takes place, the couples will then move on to the next stage of the “social experiment” and meet in person.
“Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love Is Blind returns for season three on October 19th,” the official Twitter account for the show tweeted on 14 September, along with a trailer for the new season.
As for what we can expect from the new season, which was filmed back-to-back with season two but set in Dallas, Texas, producer Chris Coelen previously told Metro: “Every season is totally unique. Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two. But for now, I’m excited just for people to see season two.
“They’re a great group of people, and I hope people enjoy it.”
Ahead of the premiere, Netflix also unveiled the cast of the newest season, which includes a critical care nurse, aerospace engineer, dermatologist, and ballet dancer.
These are the individuals starring in season three of Love Is Blind.
Alexa Alfia
Alfia is a 27-year-old insurance agency owner. Her Instagram is @alexaalfia.
Amanda Langston
Langston is a 31-year-old stylist. Her Instagram is @a_j_peterson.
Andrew Liu
Liu is a 30-year-old director of operations. His Instagram is @a.curious.ape.
Anthony Lascalea
Lascalea is a 33-year-old attorney. His Instagram is @lascalea.
Ashley Randermann
Randermann is a 29-year-old chiropractor. Her Instagram is @dr.rander.
Bartise Bowden
Bowden is a 27-year-old senior analyst. His Instagram is @bartiseb.
Brannigan Maxwell
Maxwell is a 35-year-old critical care nurse. Her Instagram is @branni_boom1913.
Brennan Lemieux
Lemieux is a 32-year-old water treatment engineer. His Instagram is @brennonlemieux.
Charita Scott
Scott is a 35-year-old makeup artist. Her Instagram is @thecharnicole.
Chelsey Jordan
Jordan is a 27-year-old customer success manager. Her instagram is @chelley_lately.
Cole Barnett
Barnett is a 27-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @colebrennanbarnett.
Colleen Reed
Reed is a 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist. Her Instagram is @jellybean.colleen.
Dakota Easley
Easley is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer. His Instagram is @dakotaeasley.
Dale Dalida
Dalida is a 32-year-old cybersecurity student. His Instagram is @i_am_dale89.
Davonte Black
Black is a 29-year-old fitness development coach. His Instagram is @black_sparrow23.
Jessica Gumbert
Gumbert is a 30-year-old senior event producer. Her Instagram is @random_life_of_jess.
Julian Torres
Torres is a 34-year-old managing director of operations. His Instagram is @jjt103.
Kalekia Adams
Adams is a 31-year-old ICU nurse practitioner. Her Instagram is @kaleek1908.
Kimberlee Clarke
Clarke is a 30-year-old teacher and coach. Her Instagram is @thekimepidemic2.
Loren Langenbeck
Langenbeck is a 36-year-old medical device representative. Her Instagram is @lorenlangenbeck.
Matt Bolton
Bolton is a 28-year-old private charter sales executive. His Instagram is @matt_bolton24.
Nancy Rodriguez
Rodriguez is a 32-year-old real estate investor. Her Instagram is @thenancyrodriguez.
Nash Buehler
Buehler is a 34-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @buehlern.
Raven Ross
Ross is a 29-year-old pilates instructor. Her Instagram is @pilatesbodyraven.
Sk Alagbada
Alagbada is a 34-year-old data engineer. His Instagram is @sk4ever2.
Simmer Bajwa
Bajwa is a 27-year-old director of marketing technology. His Instagram is @simmer_down_bajwa.
Tony Taylor
Taylor is a 34-year-old medical device sales representative. His Instagram is @tonymtaylor.
Valerie Truong
Truong is a 35-year-old dermatologist. Her Instagram is @valerietruong.
Zach Gordon
Gordon is a 29-year-old medical school student and interior quality control manager. His Instagram is @iamzachgordon.
Zanab Jaffrey
Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor. Her Instagram is @zanabjaffrey.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies