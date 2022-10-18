Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Is Blind will soon premiere its third season, with 30 single contestants set to return to the pods on Netflix’s dating show in the hopes of finding true love.

The third season of the dating show, which will premiere on Wednesday 19 October, will follow the same premise as the previous two seasons, with the new cast starting off the season attempting to form connections with one another through pods. If a connection is made, and a proposal takes place, the couples will then move on to the next stage of the “social experiment” and meet in person.

“Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love Is Blind returns for season three on October 19th,” the official Twitter account for the show tweeted on 14 September, along with a trailer for the new season.

As for what we can expect from the new season, which was filmed back-to-back with season two but set in Dallas, Texas, producer Chris Coelen previously told Metro: “Every season is totally unique. Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two. But for now, I’m excited just for people to see season two.

“They’re a great group of people, and I hope people enjoy it.”

Ahead of the premiere, Netflix also unveiled the cast of the newest season, which includes a critical care nurse, aerospace engineer, dermatologist, and ballet dancer.

These are the individuals starring in season three of Love Is Blind.

Alexa Alfia

Alfia is a 27-year-old insurance agency owner. Her Instagram is @alexaalfia.

Amanda Langston

Langston is a 31-year-old stylist. Her Instagram is @a_j_peterson.

Andrew Liu

(Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Liu is a 30-year-old director of operations. His Instagram is @a.curious.ape.

Anthony Lascalea

Lascalea is a 33-year-old attorney. His Instagram is @lascalea.

Ashley Randermann

Randermann is a 29-year-old chiropractor. Her Instagram is @dr.rander.

Bartise Bowden

Bowden is a 27-year-old senior analyst. His Instagram is @bartiseb.

Brannigan Maxwell

Maxwell is a 35-year-old critical care nurse. Her Instagram is @branni_boom1913.

Brennan Lemieux

Lemieux is a 32-year-old water treatment engineer. His Instagram is @brennonlemieux.

Charita Scott

Scott is a 35-year-old makeup artist. Her Instagram is @thecharnicole.

Chelsey Jordan

Jordan is a 27-year-old customer success manager. Her instagram is @chelley_lately.

Cole Barnett

Barnett is a 27-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @colebrennanbarnett.

Colleen Reed

Reed is a 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist. Her Instagram is @jellybean.colleen.

Dakota Easley

Easley is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer. His Instagram is @dakotaeasley.

Dale Dalida

Dalida is a 32-year-old cybersecurity student. His Instagram is @i_am_dale89.

Davonte Black

Black is a 29-year-old fitness development coach. His Instagram is @black_sparrow23.

Jessica Gumbert

Gumbert is a 30-year-old senior event producer. Her Instagram is @random_life_of_jess.

Julian Torres

Torres is a 34-year-old managing director of operations. His Instagram is @jjt103.

Kalekia Adams

Adams is a 31-year-old ICU nurse practitioner. Her Instagram is @kaleek1908.

Kimberlee Clarke

Clarke is a 30-year-old teacher and coach. Her Instagram is @thekimepidemic2.

Loren Langenbeck

Langenbeck is a 36-year-old medical device representative. Her Instagram is @lorenlangenbeck.

Matt Bolton

Bolton is a 28-year-old private charter sales executive. His Instagram is @matt_bolton24.

Nancy Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a 32-year-old real estate investor. Her Instagram is @thenancyrodriguez.

Nash Buehler

Buehler is a 34-year-old realtor. His Instagram is @buehlern.

Raven Ross

Ross is a 29-year-old pilates instructor. Her Instagram is @pilatesbodyraven.

Sk Alagbada

Alagbada is a 34-year-old data engineer. His Instagram is @sk4ever2.

Simmer Bajwa

Bajwa is a 27-year-old director of marketing technology. His Instagram is @simmer_down_bajwa.

Tony Taylor

Tony Taylor will appear on season three of Love Is Blind (Ser Baffo / Netflix)

Taylor is a 34-year-old medical device sales representative. His Instagram is @tonymtaylor.

Valerie Truong

Truong is a 35-year-old dermatologist. Her Instagram is @valerietruong.

Zach Gordon

Gordon is a 29-year-old medical school student and interior quality control manager. His Instagram is @iamzachgordon.

Zanab Jaffrey

Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor. Her Instagram is @zanabjaffrey.