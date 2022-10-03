Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.

The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.

Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.

According to People, the frontman made no mention of the allegations during his performance and at one point while singing “Sunday Morning”, he appeared to look in Prinsloo‘s direction as he sang the lyric: “All I need”.

Prinsloo also appeared in the band’s music video for the 2018 hit “Girls Like You”, which appeared in the background of the stage as Maroon 5 performed the song.

Levine addressed the allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on 21 September and said that while he “did not have an affair”, he “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life”.

He continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.

“To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Adam Levine was accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh (Getty Images / TikTok)

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and share two daughters together, six-year-old Dusty Rose Levine and four-year-old Gio Grace Levine.

The couple confirmed they are expecting a third baby on 6 September. Just two weeks later, Stroh took to TikTok to accuse Levine of the affair, which she claimed lasted for about a year.

Since then, two other women have claimed that Levine also sent them flirty messages via Instagram.