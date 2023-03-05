Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has delighted a pair of newlyweds after she congratulated them and signed the bride’s wedding dress while performing at her Las Vegas show over the weekend.

The singer, who is playing her residency called “Weekends with Adele” at Caesar’s Palace until 25 March, was in the middle of singing her song “When We Were Young” when she stopped to greet the couple.

Hair colour specialist Gaby, from Sacramento, and her new husband Evan went to Adele’s show immediately after their wedding ceremony.

They both posted videos of the moment on their social media, which showed the 34-year-old songstress asking them if they had just gotten married as they were still in their wedding outfits.

After confirming that they had, Adele screamed with happiness alongside the couple and congratulated them.

She was able to get a marker while the bride spread out a section of the bottom of her wedding dress for her to sign.

Adele continued to sing as she signed the dress, before waving goodbye to the couple and carrying on her walkabout through the venue.

Posting the video on Instagram, Gaby wrote: “Weekends with Adele. My world is made - found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding... Seven years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

Evan also posted the same clip and wrote: “Adele please excuse my clammy hands. This was my most major fan girl moment lol. 3/3/23.”

He also shared a photograph of Adele beaming at the couple the moment she found out they had just gotten married and wrote: “Gaby and I when we met you, Adele.”

The video has been shared on other social media platforms, with many praising Adele for making the couple’s big day even more special.

“The groom matching the bride’s shenanigans makes me feel like they’ll have a long and happy marriage,” one person wrote.

Fans were also impressed by how the “Easy On Me” singer continued belting out her song while signing the dress.

“I’m screaming at how she’s casually still singing,” one noted, while another said: “My god, Adele can do everything at the same time, sing well and still sign an autograph, she really is our queen.”

A third added: “Adele really is one of the sweetest people. Like she truly appreciates her supporters.”

Last week, Adele sparked rumours that she is herself engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul after it was reported by celebrity gossip site Deux Moi in a newsletter.

Deux Moi cited “very reliable sources” as saying that “Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding”.

The singer further fuelled the rumours after she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at one of her Las Vegas shows.

However, similar speculation began in 2022 after she was seen on The Graham Norton Show wearing a diamond ring. She shut it down by telling the host: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”