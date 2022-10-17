Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amber Davies has confirmed that she is dating her West End co-star, Ben Joyce.

The former Love Island winner, who split the £50,000 cash prize with Kem Cetinay during the 2017 season of the reality series, has been starring alongside Joyce in Back To The Future: The Musical since July.

The confirmation that the pair is dating came just a week after Davies’ split from boyfriend Nick Kyriaco was confirmed.

Davies and Kyriaco dated on and off for two years since 2020, but a source told The Sun last week that the pair had decided to call it quits for good a few weeks prior.

Speaking of her new relationship on Monday morning (17 October) on ITV’s Lorraine, Davies said: “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star.

“Do you know what it is, he’s just a ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone in the cast. He’s lovely.”

She continued: “He is an absolute powerhouse of a talent. He was in Jersey Boys, now he’s playing Marty and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”

Davies recently hinted at the burgeoning relationship after she posted a picture of the pair on Instagram three weeks ago.

Davies captioned the series of images with: “Marty McFly’s + 1 for the evening.”

The actor announced in July that she would be joining the cast of Back To The Future: The Musical playing the character of Lorraine Baines, the mother of protagonist Marty McFly.

In a post celebrating the appointment on 11 July, Davies wrote: “I am over the moon to be joining the West End cast of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ at the Adelphi.

“Lorraine Baines, I’m coming for you. Let the fun commence!”

Davies has previously starred in the Dolly Parton West End show, 9 to 5.