Love Island’s Amber Davies confirms relationship with West End co-star Ben Joyce: ‘The plan was to be single for a while’
‘The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star,’ the actor said
Amber Davies has confirmed that she is dating her West End co-star, Ben Joyce.
The former Love Island winner, who split the £50,000 cash prize with Kem Cetinay during the 2017 season of the reality series, has been starring alongside Joyce in Back To The Future: The Musical since July.
The confirmation that the pair is dating came just a week after Davies’ split from boyfriend Nick Kyriaco was confirmed.
Davies and Kyriaco dated on and off for two years since 2020, but a source told The Sun last week that the pair had decided to call it quits for good a few weeks prior.
Speaking of her new relationship on Monday morning (17 October) on ITV’s Lorraine, Davies said: “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star.
“Do you know what it is, he’s just a ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone in the cast. He’s lovely.”
She continued: “He is an absolute powerhouse of a talent. He was in Jersey Boys, now he’s playing Marty and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”
Davies recently hinted at the burgeoning relationship after she posted a picture of the pair on Instagram three weeks ago.
Davies captioned the series of images with: “Marty McFly’s + 1 for the evening.”
The actor announced in July that she would be joining the cast of Back To The Future: The Musical playing the character of Lorraine Baines, the mother of protagonist Marty McFly.
In a post celebrating the appointment on 11 July, Davies wrote: “I am over the moon to be joining the West End cast of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ at the Adelphi.
“Lorraine Baines, I’m coming for you. Let the fun commence!”
Davies has previously starred in the Dolly Parton West End show, 9 to 5.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies