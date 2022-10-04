Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her pregnancy, revealing that she is entering her third trimester.

The former Love Island star and creative director for fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing announced she and Tommy Fury are expecting their first child together on Sunday (25 September).

In a new video blog posted to her YouTube channel, Hague told her 1.69m subscribers that she cried “over everything” multiple times a day in the early days of her pregnancy.

The 23-year-old said that the news came as a “complete shock” to both her and Fury and spoke candidly about the emotional struggles she went through during the first month.

“I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100 per cent,” she said. “I just felt like every single day I was living an out-of-body experience, my emotions were something I’d never experienced before.

“I cried maybe five times a day for no reason. Just in tears over everything.”

Hague also admitted that the pregnancy came at a “really tricky time” due to Fury’s work as a professional boxer.

“Every time we talk about it, it feels like we’re talking about a situation that’s not our own because it was a complete shock, I can’t lie,” she explained.

“To add into the situation we were going through a really tricky time with Tommy and his work and fights happening then not happening and situations being completely out of our control and me trying to emotionally support him while also being in the emotionally hardest period of my entire life.”

When she first found out she was expecting, Hague said she “didn’t cry” due to the shock, and admitted it was not a “magical” moment.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was a different experience at the start to how I pictured and that’s the honest to God truth,” she said.

“You probably don’t get many girls come online and say, ‘Yeah, it was different, it wasn’t magical’… I hope that gives someone comfort because it really comforted me.”

The couple, who met on ITV’S Love Island in 2019, announced the news with a black and white video posted to Instagram, in which Hague showed off her growing baby bump.

It also shows Hague laughing as Fury kneels to kiss her stomach. Hague wrote in the caption: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of.”

The influencer said she would not share the exact date her baby is due because “anything can happen”. She also confirmed that she and Fury knew the baby’s gender, but would also be keeping it under wraps.