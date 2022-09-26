Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague cradle baby bump as they announce pregnancy

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, revealed the news with a video post on Instagram.

In the post, we first see a clip from the finale of the show where the pair made their “declarations of love” for one another, before a recent shot of the parents-to-be cradling the baby bump.

Molly-Mae Hague shared the video to her followers with the caption “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

