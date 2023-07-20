Ariana Grande removes wedding photos with Dalton Gomez from Instagram

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande has removed photographs of her and Dalton Gomez’s wedding from her Instagram, after it was reported this week that the couple have separated.

The “7 Rings” singer, 30, deleted the post that contained a number of sweet photos from her intimate 2021 nuptials with the real estate agent. The post was captioned simply: “5.15.21 [white heart emoji]”

At the time they were shared, Grande’s wedding photos became the fastest Instagram post in history to reach 10m likes, after reaching the record in just one hour and 41 minutes.

Two posts with Gomez, 27, remain on Grande’s social media page, including a snap from November and another photo from February 2022 that shows the couple kissing.

The couple married in May 2021 at a small ceremony in front of fewer than 20 guests, including friends and family, in the singer’s home in Montecito, California.

But on Monday (17 July), TMZ reported that Grande and Gomez have been separated since January and are “heading toward divorce”.

Later, People quoted a source as saying that the couple began growing apart when Grande began spending much of her time in the UK while working on the film adaptation of Wicked. The singer stars in the forthcoming movie, adapted from the West End show based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, as Glinda the Good Witch.

The source said that although Grande “wanted to make a life” in Los Angeles with Gomez, they had to deal with having a “long-distance marriage”.

“[Gomez] is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them,” they claimed. “Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

News of their split arrived after Grande was photographed attending the final day of Wimbledon with her co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that she did not wear her wedding ring to the tennis tournament.

Another source told Page Six that Grande and Gomez came to the mutual decision to separate but “want to remain best friends”.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source was quoted as saying.

In May, Grande celebrated her and Gomez’s second wedding anniversary with a tribute post. She shared a photo of the pair kissing at their wedding ceremony and wrote: “I love him so.”

The “Positions” singer has not publicly addressed reports about her and Gomez’s separation. Her most recent posts on Instagram Stories included support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which has brought Hollywood to a halt, and posts about her REM Beauty brand.

The Independent has contacted Grande’s representatives for comment.