Fans of That ‘70s Show have been delighted by Ashton Kutcher’s latest Instagram post about Mila Kunis, ahead of the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary this July.

The stars met on the set of the hit sitcom in 1998, when Kunis was cast as Jackie Burkhart opposite Kutcher’s Michael Kelso. They didn’t start dating until 2012, and got married three years later on 8 July 2015.

On Friday 23 June, Kutcher, 45, shared a picture of Kunis — posing in front of a perfect rainbow on what appears to be a tropical vacation – on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their relationship.

The actor captioned his post: “I’m the Luckiest man alive”

Social media users flooded the comments section with quotes and GIFs from That ‘70s Show, celebrating the couple’s on-screen and off-screen romances.

One person wrote: “Kelso and Jackie FOREVER” along with three yellow hearts.

“Well damn, Jackie. I can’t control the weather,” another commented, referencing Kutcher’s iconic dialogue from episode 10 of the third season.

Fans also shared GIFs of Kunis, 39, delivering her best Jackie one-liners, including: “If I could run across the beach into my own arms, I would.”

In February this year, Kutcher revealed he tried to name a mountain after the Friends with Benefits star during a trip to the South Pole.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Speaking on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kutcher recalled he made the journey after recovering from a rare autoimmune disease, which he said temporarily “knocked out” his vision, hearing and his equilibrium.

One of his itinerary items was climbing a mountain with a man Kutcher met on his travels.

“We get to the top and he said, ‘You’re the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it,’ “ Kutcher told host James Corden. “I was like, ‘Okay really? It’s Mount Mila.’”

When the man said it was “bad luck” to name the mountain after a person, Kutcher chose the word “awesome” in Russian. Kunis was born in Ukraine and grew up speaking Russian.

Kunis and Kutcher share two children – daughter Wyatt, eight, and son Dmitri, six – together.

Earlier this year, Kutcher’s 2018 interview with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert resurfaced online, sparking debate about the couple’s decision to donate their children’s entire inheritance to charity.

Appearing on Shepard’s podcast, the Punk’d star said he and Kunis will “end up giving our money away to charity and to various things”.

Celebrity gossip account Pop Tingz reshared his comments in March, tweeting: “Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they will donate their $275 million fortune to charity and not leave anything for their children.

“They say they don’t want their children to become spoiled and entitled, and want them to be motivated to work hard.”

The tweet, which recieved over 66m views, divided the internet.

Some people praised their decision, especially against the backdrop of an ongoing debate about nepotism in Hollywood. Others criticised the parenting move, with one person writing it would become their children’s “supervillain origin story”.