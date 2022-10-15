Behati Prinsloo breaks silence amid Adam Levine cheating allegations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo has shared a cryptic message as she returns to social media after her husband, Adam Levine, was accused of having an affair.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, posted an update to her Instagram story on Friday (14 October).

In the photograph, Prinsloo is seen sticking her tongue out and her middle finger up at the camera. It appears to have been taken on set of a Victoria’s Secret shoot, with the model dressed in a black jumper, tights, and denim shorts.

Prinsloo did not add a caption to the image. The post comes three weeks after Levine issued a public statement denying claims that he had cheated on his wife of eight years.

The Maroon 5 front man responded to allegations made by influencer Sumner Stroh in a TikTok that has since been viewed more than 25 million times.

In his statement, shared to his Instagram story, Levine wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

In her video, Stroh claimed she was previously “having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model”.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said.

She claimed the affair lasted for around a year and shared some messages she had allegedly received from the singer. One of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

She also claimed that after their relationship had ended, Levine asked if he could name his unborn child after her.

“OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious,” Levine allegedly said.

Prinsloo and Levine married in 2014. The couple have two daughters; Dusty, six, and Gio, four. Last month they announced they are expecting a third child.