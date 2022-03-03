Melinda French Gates says she is open to dating again after her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The philanthropist, 57, reflected on her divorce from Bill Gates, 66, during a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. French Gates said that she looks forward to this new chapter in all areas of her life, including dating.

When asked by King if she is open to falling in love again, French Gates answered with a nod and a smile that she is “definitely” open to dating.

“I hope that happens for me again,” she said. “I’m dipping my toe in that water a little bit,” adding that the dating pool is very “interesting” at this point.

“Why not?” French Gates said.

The former couple finalised their divorce in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage. French Gates revealed in the wide-ranging interview that the separation came after she could no longer “trust what we had”. Bill Gates had previously admitted to his infidelity during their marriage. French Gates also claimed that her ex-husband’s friendship with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein contributed to their divorce. However, it was not just one thing that led to their separation.

“It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened,” French Gates said. “There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realised it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

However, the billionaire philanthropist is excited for what the future holds.

“I started on this journey of healing and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side, and I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now,” French Gates said. “I mean, it’s 2022 and I’m actually really excited about what’s to come in life ahead for me.”