Billie Eilish clarifies relationship status with Jesse Rutherford after breakup

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she and Jesse Rutherford are “good friends only” after their breakup earlier this year.

The “What Was I Made For” singer, 21, answered questions from fans on her Instagram Stories and was asked where she and Rutherford, who is 11 years her senior, currently stand.

Eilish and the indie rock musician were first romantically linked in October 2022 and appeared to confirm their relationship after dressing up in controversial Halloween costumes that appeared to poke fun at their age gap.

However, in May, Eilish’s representative confirmed their split to Page Six and said: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse split amicably and remain good friends.”

In her Instagram Story Q&A, the Grammy winner answered the fan question and said she and Rutherford are “very very good friends only [heart emoji] my homie forever [hugging emoji]”.

The singer also gave some insight into her current dating life. When asked by another fan if she is seeing anyone at the moment, Eilish wrote in all caps: “NO SIRRRRRRR [sic].”

For their 2022 Halloween costumes, Eilish chose to dress as a baby while Rutherford’s costume turned him into an old man, as the former couple seemingly mocked fans’ concerns over their age gap.

They faced some criticism from fans who described their costume choices as “creepy” and a “weird way to ‘get back at people’”.

Eilish and Rutherford made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles later that year.

They arrived at the event in matching Gucci outfits and posed for photographs with a large, quilted Gucci blanket over their shoulders.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also made a rare comment about her relationship with Rutherford in an interview with Vanity Fair that month and said she was “really excited and really happy”.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” she said.

“Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***er down.”