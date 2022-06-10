Britney Spears has been spotted for the first time since her wedding to Sam Asghari in a “Just Married” car.

The pair, who wed in an intimate ceremony in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday, were pictured in a white Rolls Royce covered in flowers and with a “just married” sign on the back.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Spears is seen covering her face while Asghari looks into the paparazzi camera.

The photographs follow an incident that saw Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander attempt to crash the wedding as he “trespassed” on the singer’s home.

Alexander was arrested after streaming an Instagram Live video from the grounds of Spears’ home, before being tackled by security guards. Alexander was charged with four misdemeanour offences of trespassing, battery and vandalism.

Alexander and Spears were married for 55 hours in 2004, from 3 January that year to 5 January. They were married in Vegas before their marriage was annulled just over two days later.

The ceremony with Asghari was held in the grounds of Spears’ five-bedroom Italian villa-style home, and saw guests such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Dontella Versace.

Spears’ dress was reportedly designed by Versace herself, but no images of the dress have been released.

Spears’ close family, her mother Lynne, father Jamie, and sister Jamie-Lynn, were reportedly not expected to be at the wedding after Spears’ was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November last year.

Following the release from the conservatorship, Spears and partner of five years Asghari have been celebrating their engagement and announced they were pregnant earlier this year. Spears miscarried soon after.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party”.

Spears was also previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shared two children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, you can contact The Miscarriage Association‘s helpline (01924 200 799) or email (info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk) and they can put you in touch with a support volunteer.