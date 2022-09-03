Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have revealed how they cope with public scrutiny.

The couple, who married in an extravagant Palm Beach ceremony in April, said they “always have each other’s backs” when it comes to “external commentary and pressure” on their relationship.

Speaking jointly to Vogue Hong Kong, Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, emphasised the importance of being “best friends”.

They said: “We always have each other’s backs, no matter what. At the end of the day, we’re best friends and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We don’t think about our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think about us as being in a relationship.”

The pair also opened up about their family goals and their own experiences with growing up in large families.

Nicola, whose parents are American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, has seven siblings and two half-siblings.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn is the oldest of four siblings, followed by 20-year-old Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.

Asked if she wanted a big family of their own, Nicola replied: “My mum is my biggest idol and my best friend. I can’t wait to be a mum one day. I hope that I am just like her.”

Brooklyn added that he would “love as many kids as possible”, but that the number of children they have would be “really up to Nicola”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple shared the moment they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

They revealed that, at the end of Nicola’s first trip to visit Brooklyn in London, he purchased the last seat on the plane she was due to take back to New York City because “he didn’t want [her] to go without him”.

Brooklyn added: “That’s the moment I knew I never wanted to be separated from her.”

Brooklyn and Nicola now live together in Los Angeles.