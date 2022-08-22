Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Speaking of nepo (nepotism) babies — because these days everybody is — meet Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Now, in case you don’t know the term, nepo babies are the offspring of rich, famous and/or powerful people; Mr Beckham, son of sports superstar David and Spice Girl Victoria, is a prime example. Young Brooklyn has been attempting to find his career path for several years, always in the public eye. At age 16, he had a short stint as a pro footballer (the fact that his dad is, well, David Beckham was a mere coincidence). There followed a brief stretch as a model. Then came Brooklyn’s blink-and-you-miss-them days as a photography student at Parsons School of Design in New York. He had (of course) a “curated” book of his favorite shots produced by a major publishing house in 2017, titled What I See. One infamously included the blurry silhouette of an elephant alongside the words: “Elephants in Kenya — so hard to photograph, but incredible to see.”

But those were mere hobbies, trial runs for what is Brooklyn’s actual, true calling: cooking. Like every beginner chef, the oldest Beckham kid has a popular social media series. “Cookin’ with Brooklyn” has a staff of 62 to help B pull off making sandwiches and the like. Even though the show has been criticized — perhaps because Brooklyn seems to be a terrible cook — his confidence remains unshaken.

Just this week, producer Daniel Mac spotted the young lad driving his $1.2 million car, a MacLaren P1, down America’s Main Street, Rodeo Drive. The host of TikTok’s “What Do You Do for a Living?” asked Brooklyn that very question, clearly implying that Brooklyn’s ride was impressive and he wanted to know how he’d made the kind of money to afford it. Peltz Beckham’s proud response was, “I’m a chef.” A few commenters pointed out that it seemed he may have missed the point.

In addition to Brooklyn’s talents in the kitchen, apparently he and his wife (actor and heiress Nicola Peltz) are responsible for a brand new phenomenon, combining their last names (“double-barreled names”). While most might argue that this is hardly original, Brooklyn is convinced that “Peltz Beckham” is a product of his endlessly creative mind. Combined surnames — so hard to come up with, but incredible to see.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I will share that my son, who does not have a combined name, is also a chef, at a restaurant outside of Philadelphia. Patrick drives a “vintage” Kia worth maybe $12,000, and as the average cook’s wheels go, he’s riding high. One does not, it turns out, enter this field for riches and glory. Countless hours in sweltering restaurant kitchens are the dues chefs really pay, and they wear their burns and knife cuts as badges of honor. It’s hard to imagine Brooklyn actually taking any of the necessary steps to rise in the culinary ranks; most likely the next flip of the calendar page will see him launching yet another career.

Other examples of offspring who were given a “little” boost by their famous folks include Dakota Johnson, Zoe Kravitz, Maud Apatow and Jaden Smith. It is both honest and refreshing when some of them ‘fess up to their lives of privilege and connections. Says filmmaker Destry Spielberg (daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw), “I acknowledge that I was born with privilege! I own that through and through! I make it my mission to bring new talent into the industry and give opportunities to artists of all backgrounds. No one should be left out because of the connections they don’t have.” Spielberg is using her platform to lift up those who didn’t happen to be born to a superstar director.

Gen Z largely views nepo babies philosophically. Today’s young people seem to have accepted that, fairly or unfairly, some are born with major advantages in the world. Actor Jess Elgene, quoted in The New York Times, has a message for those lucky ones: “Just say, ‘Yes, I am the child of a celebrity, and I’m very grateful for the opportunities that has obviously afforded me.’ Then we’re good. I think it’s when there’s a denial of that situational difference is what irks me — just the façade of grinding.”

So, Brooklyn, I wish you well in all your future pursuits. And I’m sure you work hard in whatever you do. But please don’t pretend you’re a typical young adult, or like having famous parents doesn’t help. Acting like you are Joe Average insults the vast majority of young chefs, photographers, and soccer players who do have to struggle to achieve their goals. Acknowledge your extreme good fortune, work hard and humbly, and give back to the world. Then you will truly be a success.