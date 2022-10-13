Christine McGuinness admits she’s ‘not fine’ after split with Paddy
‘I’m not feeling completely a 100 per cent myself,’ the reality star said
Christine McGuiness has revealed that she is “not fine” after separating from her husband of 11 years, Paddy McGuinness, in July.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (12 October), Guinness said: “Hey everyone I just thought I’d come on and say hey. It’s been a while. I know I’ve been quiet. I’ve had loads going on which I know most of you are aware of.
“Loads of you have been checking in on me which I really really appreciate. Thank you so much. I’ll be honest. I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to come on and say ‘I’m fine. I’m just having a little quiet time’. I’m really not fine.”
McGuinness added that there has been “so much” on her place recently but that she is “doing OK”.
“I’m having more good days then bad and I’ve missed talking to myself on here. I talk to myself every single day but I didn’t realise how much I used Instagram as an outlet,” she continued.
“Before I used to come on and just chat rubbish every day, and I miss doing that so I’m going to try and be a little bit more active.
“At the moment I’m not feeling completely 100 per cent myself so I probably will keep having little quiet times, but I am doing OK.”
Speaking ahead of the National Television Awards (NTAs) which will be held on Thursday (13 October), McGuinness said that she was “anxious” about attending as Paddy will be there too.
“On a brighter note, I’m going to the NTAs tomorrow. I’m a nominee for the documentary me and Patrick made with our children and I’m really anxious. I’m quite nervous, just because of everything,” she said.
“It’s not the best situation, but you know I haven’t done anything wrong and I know what a big difference try documentary made and I know how hard the whole team worked on it. So I’m going to go and try and hold my head up high and just enjoy the night.”
McGuinness shares three children with her ex-husband, twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.
They announced their separation in July with a joint statement that said it was “not an easy decision”.
