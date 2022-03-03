It’s a modern day love story.

A Target customer named Jonah contacted the Target Customer Service online chat after he needed a recently purchased item replaced. Little did Jonah know that he’d spark up a love connection with the Target employee on the other end of the chat.

In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, Jonah shared the messages between him and a Target employee named Pablo, who squared him away with a replacement item in the online support chat.

“I think I just found the love of my life?” Jonah began the TikTok before showing their flirty exchange.

“Are you single by chance? LOL,” Jonah wrote to Pablo, because he seemed really nice and Jonah wanted to “shoot his shot”.

The Target employee said yes, and the two exchanged their social media usernames, but not without Pablo kindly asking for permission to direct message Jonah on Instagram.

“We love consent,” Jonah said in the TikTok. The two followed each other on the app, where they could finally see the other’s appearance, and dished out compliments.

“You look handsome, to be honest,” Pablo texted Jonah.

“I mean, true. He didn’t lie,” Jonah told the front-facing camera.

The TikTok gained over 580,000 views since it was published, but fans couldn’t help but worry that Pablo could be fired for breaking Target employee protocol.

“This chat will be in a PowerPoint when they call Pablo into the office,” commented one TikTok user.

“This breaks procedure so bad, I hope he doesn’t get in trouble because this is CUTE,” said one person.

Another saw Jonah’s video as potential for Target’s newest marketing campaign: “Maybe they won’t fire him if they see the marketing opportunity here…”

The tagline: You really can find everything at Target, even love.

“Who needs Tinder or Hinge when you have Target Support?” Jonah said in the video.

Unfortunately, the two couldn’t chat forever and Pablo had to get back to work. But their love connection didn’t end in the Target online chat.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Jonah and Pablo gave more details about their flirty exchange, and if they are still in contact ever since Jonah posted the video to TikTok.

“I tend to be very kind to all customer support employees, as I know their jobs can be pretty stressful already,” Jonah said. “So when he told me that I made his day, simply by just being kind to him, I knew I had to talk to him some more!”

Pablo revealed that he found the entire conversation hilarious, and assured fans of the TikTok that he had not been fired by Target. “Who would’ve thought a conversation I had with a handsome customer could turn into this?” Pablo said. “Also, for everyone asking, you do not have to worry: I’m not going to be fired, but I truly appreciate all of your concerns!”

For now, fans will have to wait and see how their love story ends, but Jonah ensured viewers that he will document their first date on TikTok.

The Independent has reached out to Jonah for comment.