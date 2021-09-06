8 dating red flags you need to look out for

This article was originally published on July 2020

It’s important to be open-minded when you start dating someone. Sure, you might hate the way they cut their toenails in bed or leave dirty dishes on the sink like they’re curating an exhibition, but these things aren’t exactly deal breakers.

Real dating red flags tend to be a little more complex than habits you could pass off as behavioural quirks.

And in today’s love at first swipe culture, where apps and social media have revolutionised the way we communicate, they’re more nuanced than ever.

According to dating psychologist Madeleine Mason Roantree, a red flag can be defined as “something your partner does that indicates a lack of respect, integrity or interest towards the relationship”.

From never initiating dates to refraining from posting a couples shot on Instagram, here are the eight red flags you really need to look out for and why, according to dating experts.

They don’t want to label the relationship after a few months of dating

If Shakespeare was still around, perhaps he’d be able to give us a hand when it comes to understanding the ever-expanding language of love.

Unfortunately, the famous Bard died in 1616, leaving us to make sense of lexical ambiguities like “seeing someone” and “hanging out” all on our own.

The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Show all 25 1 /25 The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Actor Liam Hemsworth appeared in better spirits than he has been as of late when he attended the Vanity Fair afterparty with wife, singer Miley Cyrus, who was dressed in Saint Laurent. He recently announced on Instagram that he'd been hospitalised due to illness. Cyrus attended the film premiere for his new romantic-comedy, 'Isn't It Romantic', in his place while he recovered. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet made a bold entrance at the Oscars on the red carpet, wearing matching blush pink ensembles designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. Momoa's tux was designed personally by the German fashion designer. The 'Aquaman' star also wore a matching pink scrunchie on his right wrist, which featured a small Fendi tag. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, 'A Star Is Born', was up for five nominations at the Academy Awards, winning one accolade for Best Original Song. Cooper attended the ceremony with his other half, model Irina Shayk, who wore a backless Burberry gown with chain-detailing for the occasion. Cooper donned a smart Tom Ford tuxedo. REUTERS The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Couple Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek, who co-starred in the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody', were the epitome of elegance as they made their way across the Oscars red carpet. Malek paid tribute to Boynton in his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor, saying that she's 'the heart of this film'. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Actors Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were pictured at the Vanity Fair afterparty together, Paulson in a silk fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown and Taylor in a black dress with embellishments on the sleeves. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Ian Jordan and Karamo Brown In May 2018, 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown confirmed that he'd proposed to his partner of eight years, director Ian Jordan. Brown and Jordan both looked dapper on the Oscars red carpet, in white and black jackets respectively. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo Actor Jessica Oyelowo dazzled in an off-shoulder Marchesa gown on the red carpet, alongside her husband, 'Selma' actor David Oyelowo. Oyelowo wore a dark green velvet suit for the Oscars, inspired by the colours of the Nigerian flag. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked ever so glamorous as they made their way to the Vanity Fair afterparty. Teigen wore a feathered, sheer Marchesa gown, while Legend wore a black suit by Gucci. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Cash Warren and Jessica Alba Actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a custom gown by Narciso Rodriguez. She attended the annual bash with her husband, producer Cash Warren, with whom she has three children. EPA The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Colbie Smulders and Taran Killam Colbie Smulders and Taran Killam were all smiles at the Vanity Fair afterparty. Smulders wore an ornate turquoise Elie Saab gown for the festivities. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Actors Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara always know how to make a bold entrance on the red carpet. Manganiello looked dapper in a tux by Italian brand Isaia, while Vergara donned a sheer, embellished gown by Dolce and Gabbana. AFP/Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked as enchanting as ever dressed in a custom-made, silver Versace crystal mesh gown at the Vanity Fair afterparty, her partner, actor Jason Statham, at her side. PA The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez appeared statuesque in a beautiful, mirrored silver dress by American fashion designer Tom Ford. She was joined by her partner, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Adam Graduceil and Krysten Ritter 'Jessica Jones' star Krysten Ritter used her time on the Oscars red carpet to reveal that she's expecting her first child with partner, musician Adam Graduceil. The actor wore a red laced dress by designer Reem Acra. EPA The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic Actor Christian Bale, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as Dick Cheney in 'Vice', attended the Oscars with his wife, Sibi Blazic. Bale was dressed in an all-black ensemble, while Blazic wore an off-shoulder black gown adorned with a white floral pattern. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams Oscar nominee Amy Adams looked very loved up with her husband Darren Le Gallo on the Oscars red carpet. The pair first met at an acting class in 2001, becoming engaged seven years later. Adams gave birth to their daughter in 2010. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Melissa McCarty, who received her second Oscar nomination this year for her performance in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?', attended the awards ceremony with her husband of 14 years Ben Falcone. The pair matched with their black and white ensembles, McCarthy wearing a jumpsuit by designer Brandon Maxwell. EPA The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Tonya Lewis and Spike Lee Oscar-nominated 'BlacKkKlansman' director Spike Lee made a colourful appearance on the red carpet with his wife Tonya Lewis, Lee in a purple suit and matching hat and Lewis in a dress with a vibrant yellow skirt. Lee appeared visibly angry when it was announced 'Green Book' had won Best Picture, saying 'the ref made a bad call'. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali Mahershala Ali, who won this year's Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 'Green Book', attended the event with his wife, musician and actor Amatus Sami-Karim. The pair met while studying at the Tisch School of Arts. EPA The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Acclaimed 'Get Out' director Jordan Peele attended the Oscars with his wife, comedian and actor Chelsea Peretti. Peele accessorised his black Valentino tuxedo with a pair of sunglasses, while Peretti wore a one-shoulder black and white gown. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb Sam Rockwell, nominated at this year's Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of George W. Bush in 'Vice', attended the ceremony with his wife of 12 years, actor Leslie Bibb. Bibb wore a champagne-coloured Armani dress for the occasion, while Rockwell opted for a classic black tux. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver Oscar nominee Adam Driver was photographed on the red carpet with his wife, fellow actor Joanne Tucker. Driver was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'. Getty Images The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Always one to experiment with fashion, singer and rapper Pharrell Williams donned a camo-patterned Chanel jacket and shorts combo for the Oscars red carpet, paying homage to the fashion house's late creative director Karl Lagerfeld. He was joined by his wife, model and designer Helen Lasichanh. EPA The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett Angela Bassett was a vision in pink at the Academy Awards, wearing a striking custom Reem Acra gown for the occasion. She posed on the red carpet alongside her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, who wore a white tux by American retailer Brooks Brothers. REUTERS The best celebrity couples from the 2019 Oscars red carpet Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Filmmaker and comedian Judd Apatow was so in awe of his wife, actor Leslie Mann's, red carpet look at the Vanity Fair afterparty that he was spotted taking photos with her on a camera as she posed for photographers. Mann looked angelic in a silver, feathered Ralph and Russo gown. AFP/Getty Images

We live in a world where there are now many words to describe one’s relationship that are conveniently non-committal and also, somewhat meaningless.

But if after a few months the person you’re dating/seeing/snogging/pulling/spooning refuses to label it (i.e. call you their girlfriend or boyfriend), it could be a major red flag.

Not only might it signal a lack of commitment, explains Mason Roantree, but it may also suggest they are romantically involved with someone else.

“If your significant other seems to avoid any conversations about exclusivity and labels after dating for several months, they are probably not serious about the relationship,” she tells The Independent.

You don’t feature on their social media accounts after a few months

This is niche and should come with a disclaimer: if you or your partner are not on social media, or you use Instagram solely to follow cat fan accounts, you can probably ignore the following.

But if you are someone whose partner scrolls through Instagram/Twitter/Facebook religiously and has a history of featuring exes on their profile, Mason Roantree says it might be bad news if they haven’t posted about you yet.

“It might mean they don’t see you as a long-term option, or that they are not ready to show you to the world," she explains.

The one exception? If it’s a business account. In that case, not wanting to post selfies of you both in front of the Eiffel Tower complete with love-heart emojis and #CoupleGoals is kind of fair enough.

They never initiate dates

(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It might sound simple, but actually sticking one’s neck out to make a plan is pretty important when it comes to dating, says Mason Roantree.

“If you always seem to suggest when to meet, this is a one-sided relationship,” she explains. “It requires you to do all the work.

"Someone who is really into you will contribute and be proactive in the relationship.”

Being proactive is attractive, sitting back and letting someone else do all of the legwork while you bask in the glory of not having to lift a finger is not.

There’s a power imbalance

(Getty Images (Getty Images)

Dating is about working together to support one another in equal measure, says dating coach James Preece. Being in a happy relationship should feel like being in the best kind of team, he says. If it doesn’t, and it seems like one of you is constantly exerting control over the other, who is more submissive, consider it a bright red flag, he tells The Independent.

“Signs of a power imbalance can take the form of jealousy or controlling behaviour,” he explains. “Both can easily lead to the end of a relationship, so try to deal with this early on rather than bottling up emotions.”

As for how to handle it, Preece advises making your concerns clear and if nothing changes, it's time to reevaluate.

You express your feelings to one another differently

It’s a good thing to have a yin and yang balance in a relationship: what you lack, your partner provides and vice versa. But one instance when this could be concerning is when it applies to how you express your love and affection for one another.

It could be that you’re more of a romantic wordsmith – you constantly tell your partner you adore them and inundate them with compliments – while your partner is less appreciative of effusive compliments and favours kind-hearted actions.

The tricky thing is that if you’re one way inclined, it may lead you to expect the same kind of behaviour from your partner, and when you don’t receive it, it can be disappointing, explains Preece.

“If you expect one thing and get another, you might not be as compatible as you hoped,” he adds.

One of you is keeping secrets

We’re not just talking about harbouring a penchant for pineapples dipped in marmite. If you or your partner is hiding something from the other, it’s going to do inevitable damage to your relationship at some point and is a definite red flag, says Preece.

“We don’t need to share every little thought with our partner. But if one of you has something major on their mind that they are hiding, then it’s going to be problematic because keeping secrets can interfere with your happiness and the idea of getting ‘discovered’ can cause paranoia and arguments.”

Recent research by dating website Elite Singles found that 34 per cent of people think sharing secrets is an important part of forming an intimate bond, so there are benefits to being an open book too.

They won’t compromise

(Getty Images (Getty Images)

You’re never going to agree on everything with your partner, that much is a given. For example, a recent study found that nearly one in 10 couples split during house renovations with 15 per cent claiming they were “constantly at each other’s throats”.

But learning to find a middle ground and ways to compromise on key issues is hugely important for a relationship to thrive, Preece explains.

“Compromise really is all about not standing your ground and keeping the peace,” he says.

“It’s all about looking for the halfway point where both parties can be happy. They’re not thrilled, but they’re not disappointed either.”

If you notice that you and your partner are having an almost impossible time compromising, perhaps one of you refuses to budge on a particular issue, then there may be something very “seriously wrong with your relationship,” Preece adds.

Your friends or family hate them

If the people who know you the best do not like your partner, it’s an obvious red flag, says Preece.

“Sometimes it’s easy to get blinkered and only see what you want to see, but if your family or friends clearly don’t like your partner then you need to understand why.”

Of course, not everything can be happy families and some people simply don’t get on. But if you start to hear more negativity from your friends and family members, you may want to reevaluate your relationship.

Preece adds: “Those around you can often see things you never will.”