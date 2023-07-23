The reason Dylan Sprouse wore headphones at his own wedding to Barbara Palvin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The reason Dylan and Cole Sprouse wore headphones at Dylan’s wedding to model Barbara Palvin has been explained.

Last week, former Disney Channel star Dylan, 30, and model Palvin, 29, confirmed that they had secretly married one month after announcing their engagement.

The pair tied the knot in Palvin’s home of Albertirsa, Hungary on her parents’ property, Harlekin Birtok, which doubles up as a wedding venue.

The wedding was photographed for British Vogue, with Palvin shown wearing a white Vivienne Westwood corsetted satin gown, sheer gloves, a Tiffany & Co choker and a long veil.

Dylan, meanwhile, wore a simple black suit with a white collared shirt and a black tie.

However, fans had a question about an accessory sported by Dylan and brother Cole, who was also his best man. In the pictures, both twins – who rose to fame as children on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody – could be seen wearing black headphones in one ear during the ceremony.

The nature of the technology was explained by British Vogue’s sister publication Vogue Germany, in a video shared on their TikTok.

Replying to a commenter who asked: “Why does Cole have a headphone in his ear?”, the page explained that the twins were wearing headphones for translation.

This likely helped the pair communicate with guests who didn’t speak English at the wedding in Palvin’s home country.

Dylan had to speak in Hungarian as part of the ceremony, telling British Vogue: “I had to speak Hungarian in front of everyone, and I was so nervous, but Barbara helped me all the way.”

Palvin, meanwhile, incorporated her country’s culture into the events, saying: “There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight – it’s called menyecske ruh.

“There was no question – I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose MERO. They created the dress of my dreams, it was sexy and sweet but also comfortable – exactly what I wanted.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel told the publication that she and Dylan had intended for the wedding to be “intimate”, but ended up having 115 guests in the end.

“There are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there,” Palvin said.

Dylan and Barbara had been dating for five years before they married.

Speaking about the wedding, Dylan said: “I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one. For me, at least, marriage is a promise of loving you endlessly and being your partner.”